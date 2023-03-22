Giants return to blue in their official return to the international esports scene

The Malaga esports club returns to its origins with the new competition shirt that is released in the Valorant Champions Tour, one of the most important video game tournaments in the world.

This milestone coincides with the year of the fifteenth anniversary of the Giants, founded in 2008. “We are excited to return to a color so linked to our history and our land, Málaga”, declares José R. Díaz, CEO of the entity.

Giants, the esports club from Malaga, returns to its origins with the return of the color blue. He does it for the return to the great international scene: Giants debuts next Monday in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT), one of the most relevant video game competitions in the world. A milestone for the organization, which is among the 30 best teams on the planet in a tournament that promises to revolutionize the current esports scene. Back to blue’ is the motto of the campaign to return to blue in the shirt and to the rest of the Giants spaces in what is a peak moment in the club’s history.

Returning to the blue represented a historic demand from Giants fans, who grew up with the club cheering on Samux, Babeta, Pepiinero, Tojor, Alfonso Ramos, MethodZ, Lgend, Attila, Th3Antonio and many others, figures who for years defended the Giants in numerous national and international competitions wearing blue. It is the color that presides over the first shield until the 2021 corporate identity change and the one that capitalized on official clothing before giving way to other tones, such as grey, red and black.

In addition, it coincides with the year of the Giants 15th anniversary, an event that will be commemorated with various actions between now and the end of the year. Founded in 2008, this event establishes Giants as one of the competitive video game clubs longest-lived and most traditional in Europea period of 15 years during which it has managed to become the organization with the most titles in Spain.

He returns to blue with a shirt that he also wears Giants name across the front with a mirror effect. This jacket will be the one worn by the players of Valorant, League of Legends and fighting games in their respective challenges. Its official premiere will take place on March 27 on the occasion of the start of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT), a video game that in less than three years of life already accumulates millionaire audiences. Giants is measured to another classic like fnatic (18:00) in the opening meeting from berlin.

The presentation campaign of clothing contains various actions to publicize this return to the roots. The backbone of the campaign is a spots emotional starring Abby and ViiZzzm, streamers of the institution. Also, they are carrying out adaptations in the Home of Giantsthe club’s headquarters in Mlaga, to adapt the exterior and interior of the facilities to this new era.

has also been released special collection of clothes that accompanies the competition shirt and that precedes a special line of garments that will be released in the coming weeks. Everything goes inside the Giants x Nike collection. Nike is a global partner of the entity since January 2020.

Giants – Giant Blue, Malaga Blue

From light blue to its most marine version, also in combination with white, blue has accompanied the Giants, from its creation until 2018, in all its national and international challenges. Impossible to forget the first title of Spain of the mythical block of call of duty achieved in 2012, by Tojor and company, with this color.

Nor can the memory be detached from the Giants who competed in Europe during three different stages, including the first professional season, against the best teams in League of Legends in the extinct LCS, ‘mother’ of the current LEC. Or the block of young promises that signed the Last promotion to the highest category LoL continental.

There are too many images in the collective imagination of esports. The last time the Giants wore blue was in the LCS spring split in 2018. There it transitioned to another visual identity and went to gray and, later, to red. From red it went to black, with which it has lived for 15 months.

Now it returns to a tonality that also links Giants with Mlaga, painted blue for its sea, its sky and its main emblems. In fact, within the actions undertaken to publicize this new era, have been placed billboards in some parts of the city to notify the people of Malaga that the team from their land is returning to its essence.

“We are very excited to announce that Giants return to blue for our return to international competition and as part of our club’s fifteenth anniversary celebration. In these years we have built a strong and recognized brand in esports, and this evolution has been closely linked to this color, which has accompanied us in so many championships throughout the world,” he points out. Jose Ramon Diazowner and CEO.

“We are excited to return to a color so linked to our history and our land, Mlaga, which we are going to represent in one of the most important video game competitions since esports have existed. We are looking forward to presenting these new kits to our rivals and showing our strength in our iconic blue color.”