Giants return to blue on the occasion of their return to the international scene

There are many teams that are characterized by a color in their clothing, although some of them have lost their essence in recent years. Giants, wants to return to these origins with the return of the color blue, and it does so for the return to the great international scene. Next Monday, the people from Malaga make their debut at the EMEA VCT and with this, they will debut this blue outfit in their agreement with Nike.

‘Back to blue’ It is the motto that Giants has given to the campaign to return to blue in the jersey and with which so many moments at the national and international level have starred in this structure. Attila, Antonio, Tojor, Alfonso Ramos, Legnd, Samux or Babeta, were some representatives who brought this color to the top and for which the oldest fans of the team will never forget them.

A return to blue in a very special moment

This ad matches the giants 15th anniversary which continues to consolidate as one of the oldest electronic sports organizations in our country and in Europe. With this kit they also want to pay tribute to Malaga, the land where they grew up and have the Gaming House where the League of Legends team is.

As far as its main equipment is concerned, the section de Valorant is in Berlin, preparing the debut of the VCT EMEA next Monday against Fnatic, a match that will open the competition for shooter and that will measure two of the teams that aspire for high levels in the tournament. The people of Malaga seek to fight for everything, and will try to go to the Masters that the British organization already has access to

For his part, the boys of League of Legends, touch period of reflection since despite the fact that they have tried to give their best and fought until the end, the results have not arrived. Now, it will depend on how the market arrives, the end of the LEC and EMEA Masters and the possible tests or tryouts to see if some changes are made or everything stays the same.