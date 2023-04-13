Giants seeks to take off in the Valorant Champions Tour against the dangerous Turkish BBL

giantsthe esports club from Malaga, faces this Friday from 6:00 p.m. in berlin the meeting corresponding to the fourth day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT). After crashing his locker of victories in the VCTthe giants seek before the Turks of BBL Esports his second win in one of the most important video game competitions in the world. Giants don’t trust BBL’s current positionbottom of the classification and the only rival who still does not know what it is to win.

The block of Costa del Sol origin, formed by Fitinho, Cloud, Nukkye, Hoody and Rhymeand directed by the technicians pipson and milancomes from winning with a great game performance and determination to koithe club of Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué, in what was the first clash of Spaniards in Berlin. Giants’ performance has garnered high praise on the scene, but the road to the playoffs does not stop and much less before a BBL that multiplies the dangers.

Türkiye is one of the main Valorant powers internationally. Despite the fact that BBL ours is 0-3 in their private box, the other Istanbul representative in the VCT, FUT Esportshas started the fourth day with two wins and one loss. Furthermore, the 0-3 does not mean that BBL has been devastated: its rounds marker indicates that it has lost 11 more than it has won. This figure confirms that BBL, trained by a former GiantsBerke Kantürk’Vlad‘, He does not stop competing in any scenario and if he loses, he does so by narrow margins. In fact, two teams that have won and that appear in higher positions in the table offer a worse difference in rounds.

The need for BBL is added to the requirement of a Giants who, by beating KOI forcefully, attracts spotlights and glances. In fact, Giants maintains until the dispute of the fourth day a recordwhich is the one of the biggest difference of rounds achieved on the same map. Against KOI in Lotus, Pipson’s block closed the map with an irrefutable 13-1 in favor. Giants took the game by an overall score of two maps to zero.

“The sensations this week have been very good. We needed a win as a teamand was also blunt against a rival that people respect a lot, as is KOI. We also won with the biggest beating so far on a map, which was on Lotus, chosen by us. Thanks to that we are going to feel looser, we will feel more confident. Now comes BBL, which is a team we know and whom we know we can win. They need to do it too it’s not going to be easy despite the fact that we arrived at a very good time,” said David Alonso ‘Lozark’, Giants sports director, from the German capital.

The goal remains: to qualify among the top six and go to playoffs and in the knockout phase get a place in the Tokyo Masters and the Champions League in Los Angeles. This is the format of the VCT. This match can be followed on the official Valorant channel and on the streamer Hitbox.

As since the beginning of the Valorant Champions Tour, the Giants headquarters in Malaga, the Home of Giantsreopens its doors to welcome the public who wants to enjoy one of the great shows of competitive video games today. Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the Costa del Sol organization. The reception in person has been outstanding and also in streaming, with audiences that have exceeded 260,000 viewers.

After the engagement against BBL, Giants will face the also Turks of FUT Esports on Thursday, April 20 at 9:00 p.m.