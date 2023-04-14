Giants sentence against BBL their second victory in the VCT

It seemed like it was going to be easy. But it was not to be trusted. The Giants club from Málaga faced the bottom team of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) on the fourth day, one of the most important competitions in the world of video games. They came from achieving their first victory in the previous game just a week ago against KOI, the team of Ibai Llanos and Piqué. And he went back to look for it on the night of this past Friday against BBL, the Turkish team that is bottom in the VCT classification. They did not know victory and they did not savor it against Giants either, since the Malaga club beat them 2-0 after winning on both maps.

Although he put up a fight on the first map, but Giants came crashing down at the end. It was played in Icebox -selected by BBL- and it is a map that forced them to be in a very direct game. «Giants started very well with 6-2 with Hoody and Cloud accurate liquidating rivals, but before and after the change to the attacking side the Turks made the advantage of Malaga shake. So much so that BBL got 9-10 ahead, “they valued from the Malaga club. But Pipson was decisive on this map and, after calling the timeout, Giants resurrected in full force to finally prevail with a final 13-10 on the first map. “There Fitinho signed one of the plays of the match, winning two against one against QutionerX and SouhcNi to get the twelfth round and clear the path to victory in Icebox,” they explained at the club.

The second map in Split Giants already sealed the victory. They chose the map themselves and scored seven consecutive rounds. Cloud took the reins in an important performance that liquidated any attempted rebellion from the Turkish bloc led by Vlad, the former Giants coach. Now, the next stop after this second consecutive victory for the Malaga club comes next Thursday, April 20, also against a Turkish team, in this case FUT Esports.

With this second victory, the team from Malaga has become the best Spanish representative within the Valorant Champions Tour, which is being held these days in Berlin and which, in the absence of the result of Vitality and Karmine Corp -at the close of this chronicle It was not over yet – it will already be able to consolidate itself in play-off positions, one of the objectives with which the Giants came to this competition.