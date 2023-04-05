Giants shows their faces in their Valorant Champions Tour debut against the world champion

giantsthe esports club from Malaga, has fallen in its premiere in the Valorant world league, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT), which has signed its official start in Berlin. He has done it against an impressive team like Fnatic, current world champion, who hardly offered any cracks in his powerful game. Despite numerous attempts by the team that trains pipsonespecially in the second map that was about to go to overtime, Giants could not celebrate their debut with victory.

Giants faced this duel with confidence but aware of the difficulty of the company that knocking down Fnatic, a real colossus in this video game, full of elite players such as Boaster or Derke. The Costa del Sol block went further in their first meeting in the berlin coliseum, in the Messe space of the German capital, although it was not enough. The positive note is in the way in which Giants made Fnatic suffer in the last bars of the second map.

The Giants team from Malaga fell in the icebox map against the winner of LOCK IN Sao Paulo. Fnatic confirmed their ability to dominate on the first map of the series with a forceful 13-3 that neutralized the attempts of a Giants that sought to surprise with a atypical composition without the sentinel Sage. Sage was the lynchpin that Fnatic pivoted on to take the win.

The second map, Split, was the complete opposite. A very aggressive Giants put a Fnatic in serious trouble who was surprised in the first moments. After a great adaptation by the group led by Derke, Fnatic managed to overcome a map in which Giants offered considerable resistance, finally falling by a 13-11.

Despite the result, there was a real party in a packed Home of Giants. The stands at the club’s headquarters in Malaga were filled to witness the debut of the Costa del Sol team in Berlin. The Giants fans responded in a historic event for the organization, which faces the Valorant Champions Tour with the greatest of illusions.

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) concentrates the top 30 esports clubs in the world. This international league begins its trajectory in EMEA, Americas and Asia-Pacific with the purpose of revolutionizing the current ecosystem of video game competitions. Giants, which belongs to EMEA, faces against NaVi his second match of the regular phase. The clash takes place this Wednesday at 18:00.