Giants stays with the first Spanish duel in the VCT EMEA

The second week of competition in the VCT EMEA has officially come to an end. Last night we met with a new crushing defeat of Team Heretics, this time in the hands of the tough fnatic of booster and derke. On the other hand today giants crushed koi 2-0 and was left with the first cross between Spanish squads in the highest division of Valorant in the region. After two losses during the first week of competition, the Giants had to start billing victories not only to not lose footing in the top positions, but also to avoid falling behind in the last places of the league. Positions table.

It is in this context that the Malaga team came on stage in Berlin with the sole objective of winning the series and scoring their first victory of the season. The team played an exceptional first map and gave a lecture on why they should not leave free Lotus. Just 14 rounds it took him to giants put the first point of the series, the entire quintet has had a spectacular performance, however it was hoody (omen) who recorded the best numbers for the giants They can close the first map by a crushing 13-1.

The hope of a comeback koi he took them to his own selection: Ascent. However the burst psychic of such a comfortable victory for giants he made his players feel extra confident when it came to playing with the advantage on the scoreboard, this confidence translated into rounds in their favor. Again hoody in mode MVP He was one of the main architects for the Malaga team to close Ascent by 13-11. After a fairly even first half, after the change of sides giants he managed to pull out the lead that catapulted him directly to his first victory of the season.

All VCT EMEA matches of the week

Wednesday – Matchday 6

Team Vitality 0-2 FUT Esports.

Yesterday – Matchday 7

Natus Vincere 2-0 BBL Esports;

2-0 BBL Esports; fnatic 2-0 Team Heretics.

Today – Matchday 8

Team Liquid 2-0 Karmine Corp.;

2-0 Karmine Corp.; giants 2-0 KOI.

