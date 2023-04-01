Giants still fail to find victory at VCT EMEA

The VCT EMEA It continues its course with sorrow for the Spanish teams. giants He has improved, that’s for sure, but he still hasn’t won against a Na’Vi that became tough to face.

The one who has started on the right foot has been Karmine Corp that despite having a complicated Icebox against BBL Esportsthe second map gave him victory despite equality.

Giants start winning, but can’t against cNed

The Giants afternoon began with a good taste in the mouth. They stepped on overtime against Na’Vi, but the Icebox was distributed and the tie in both parts did not move the result.

The direct confrontation between cNed and SUYGETSU against nukkye and Cloud put all the meat on the grill and between rushed from one to the other, round 24 was reached with everything open.

Among the individual plays, there is no doubt that both teams have important figures, but what is the work of the Na’Vi duo that signed three 4K between the two was leveled between hoody and nukkye that put the same balance at stake.

The result of the first point was decided in eight extra rounds with 15-17 where only the final offensive round was worth breaking the defenses and the confusion that both teams took.

With the first point in the Giants’ locker, the Ukrainian team responded with another overtime, albeit shorter, to put the tables on the scoreboard.

The first half closed with a defense that Giants could not face, Shao, Zyppan and the fireproof cNed they were the nightmare of a nukkye and a hoddy who lost whole in 1vs1.

Besides, Giants without the Raze could not close optimal rounds which forced them to be towed at all times.

Although the Lithuanian duelist opened the can on five occasions, six other times he was the first to exit the round, causing more than one round lost for it.

Despite this, the giants managed to get up from 7-5 in the first half, equaling the result by starting very confident in defense. Despite this, Na’Vi recovered the lost ground and without excessive show, they tied the game with a game point missing and with two less points.

A great Fit1nho with the Kayo and a rhyme that accompanied the Astra with the openkills from the cloudGiants did not leave bad feelings and everything seemed that it could be won.

However, bad luck turned against the Malaga team that lost the three points they needed as they won the first for Na’Vi to sign the 15-13.

With everything open, the decide He left no options for the hoody guys who had one of the best versions of cNed in front of them.

The Jett duelist was a whirlwind, breaking up giant entries and taking his namesake out of the way. Fit1nho the more he tried and the more he looked for a way to enter Pearl’s entries less was he able to make a clear play from which to extract oil.

If the attack was a complication, the defense was a dolly on which rushed any of the sites and it was rotated always catching the rival on the wrong foot.

The 13-7 had just closed and with it the comeback of Natus Vincere that puts the tables in his record and sinks the Giants to the bottom of the standings.

Karmine Corp takes the crown from BBL

As closing of the day could not miss an extension. Karmine Corp suffered against BBL to take the Icebox in a overtime in which everything was delayed until round 36.

Everything was constantly equalized and the give and take of the extra time defenses was a problem for those of icebox and those of QtionerX.

However, the individual actions of the Belgian brothers and a xms who accompanied them with the Harbor were doing all the team’s work so that, in the last round, a well-positioned offense ended up giving them the 19-17 victory.

The 2-0 came a little earlier, but not so prematurely either. It was not until round 24 that the point that gave victory to a team was finished. Karmine Corp who lost all the 9-3 lead of the first half In a second. BBL, thanks to Turko and knowing how to overcome the openkills of the French put KC on the ropes that if it weren’t for the defuse there would have been a decide. With the last cut of the spike, the 13-11 was made, which saved the furniture in good part due to the great work of the ScreaM Raze.

This third day has left a great scenario in which we still do not have a lone leader in the VCT EMEA, but a team has already been able to redeem itself from the initial defeat at the expense of another that cannot say the same and that has Spanish accent.