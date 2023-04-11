Giants topple KOI and get their first victory on the Valorant Champions Tour

Resounding victory for the people of Malaga by 0-2 in the Spanish duel against a direct rival. The next clash against the BBL Turks will be this Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Giants, the esports club from Malaga, has knocked down KOI in the Spanish duel of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) and has achieved his first victory in the competition. A 0-2 win after an outstanding performance in choir and, above all, thanks to a sublime first map. The series was balanced in the second, but Giants asserted the superiority shown in the match corresponding to the third day of the Valorant world league that is being played in Berlin.

The first map, chosen by giants, was played on Lotus. The team from Malaga gave KOI no option, powerless against the rhythmic movements of a Giants who took an almost insurmountable advantage from the first guns (1-7). As if that were not enough, an imperial Cloud appeared in tight rounds to make the difference and achieve a resounding 1-13 in favor of the giants.

The second map was developed in Ascent, the one chosen by KOI. Giants offered a lesson in solidity to finally take the game against a KOI that, although it went further with six consecutive rounds, failed to put the tables on the scoreboard or take the match to a third stage due to the patience and know-how of the block directed by Pipson. After the change of sides, a triple by Fitinho with the pistols and an echo round were decisive to obtain an advantage that was vital to reach the final 11-13. This time the ghosts of the NaVi day did not appear.

With this result against the team of Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué, Giants get a 1-2 box in the standings and keep their playoff chances intact. After this match against KOI, the Malacitanos will face the BBL Turks next Friday, April 14, this time at 6:00 p.m.

The Home of Giants Malaga, the Giants headquarters, vibrated with his team and so did a Costa del Sol expedition at the Berlin Coliseum. They were finally able to celebrate Giants’ first triumph in the Valorant Champions Tour, one of the most important international professional video game competitions.