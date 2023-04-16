Giants victory against the BBL in the VALORANT Champions

giantsthe esports club from Malaga, has defeated BBL Esports and has got his second win on the fourth day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) that is being disputed in berlin.

The Malaga team has won 2-0 after beating a Turkish team on both maps that, despite not yet having tasted what victory is so far in VCT, has given a lot of trouble, especially in the first. With this result, Giants go 2-2 in the standings and consolidate in playoff positions.

Giants had beaten KOI last day

Giants continued the positive feelings shown in the previous victory against KOI. BBL Esports, bottom of the championship, put up resistance on the first map, but could hardly do anything on the second against the torrent of play from the giants, who on this occasion did know how to close the match with solvency. In the remarkable choral performance of Giants, Cloud especially stood out, who finished to his credit with 46 kills and several decisive moments when it came to fastening rounds typical of top-level players.

The first map was played on Icebox, which was selected by BBL. It is a seemingly simple map that requires a very direct game. In this scenario, Giants started very well (6-2), with Hoody and Cloud accurate liquidating rivals, but before and after the change to the attacking side, the Turks shook the advantage of Malaga. So much so that BBL got 9-10 ahead.

Coach Pipson’s hand was decisive to win Icebox

A timeout requested by the Russian Giants coach was vital to close the first map, since after the ‘time out’ the team from Malaga nailed four consecutive rounds and achieved the final 13-10. In that section, Fitinho signed one of the plays of the match, winning two against one against QutionerX and SouhcNi to get the twelfth round and clear the path to victory in Icebox.

Split was something else. On the map chosen by the Malacitanos, Giants did not give the BBL a comeback option, especially when they scored seven consecutive rounds on their locker. Cloud completed his fabulous performance and annihilated any attempted rebellion from the Turkish bloc led by Vlad, a former Giants coach.