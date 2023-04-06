Gigi Hadid and Zayn have been enjoying singleness. Let’s go to the details!

Gigi Hadid It is Zayn Malik seem to be moving on with their love lives after the split. While the former One Direction member is dating Selena Gomezit looks like Gigi is still spending time with Leonardo DiCaprioaccording to sources.

Read more: A friend reveals the status of the relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid

A lot has been said about her relationship with the actor, but no one has confirmed anything yet. Romance rumors between Gigi and DiCaprio started at the end of 2022 and they have already been seen together on some occasions.

The latest information shows that Hadid and Leonardo were seen at the same restaurant in Milan, Italy, last week, and subsequently spent “almost the entire night” together at a pre-Oscars party, according to the television program “Entertainment Tonight”. .

“Gigi and Leo still hang out and talk when it works with their time. Both enjoy each other’s company and have fun together when their busy schedules allow.”

They went on to say that her family is aware of what is going on and thinks she is “capable of making her own healthy decisions.”

“Gigi’s top priority is her daughter. Her daughter always comes first, ”assures the insider about her relationship with DiCaprio.

Meanwhile, the show claimed that Selena and Zayn’s romance “is moving forward,” and that apparently everyone is aware of each other.

Read+: Zayn Malik invests in acting and participates in a film

NEW COUPLE?

Fans of Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are freaking out over the news of an alleged affair between the two. The 30-year-old singers were seen having dinner in New York City on Thursday, March 23, in the mood for romance, according to witnesses at the restaurant.

Read more: Selena Gomez defends Hailey Bieber on the Internet

According to “People” magazine, an employee of the establishment who helped them find a table, said that the two looked like they were dating when they entered the place.

The publication recalled an interview with Selena in 2010 where she confessed her desire to kiss the One Direction singer.

A clip on TikTok has gone viral and features a text from the restaurant hostess telling her that Selena and Gigi Hadid’s ex were “holding hands”.

The romance news between the two stars has not yet been confirmed, but fans are looking forward to this possible couple.

DRESSED AS A BRIDE

Selena Gomez surprised her fans by being photographed looking beautiful aboard a wedding dress. But the piece was part of a scene related to the third season of his Star+ series “Only Murders in the Building“. On her show her character Mabel supposedly gets married.

Read+: Selena Gomez: 1st woman with 400 million followers on Instagram

The singer was spotted in the dress while filming a scene in New York City.

She was accompanied by co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin as she ran out of the Arconia building and into a taxi together.

Selena Gomez shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the recordings and commented:

“I don’t have subtitles. Just a normal day at work. @onlymurdershulu.”

follow The Fox at the Google News and receive alerts of the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!

















