Gigi Hadid devours burger after Oscar party | News

How delightful! Gigi Hadid was photographed devouring a hamburger from a famous fast-food chain, in the United States, shortly after leaving the magazine party vanity fair at the Oscars 2023 in Los Angeles.

Read more:

+ Brendan Fraser celebrates Oscar with kids and girlfriend at party

+ Oscars 2023: Artists left aside in posthumous honor

The 27-year-old model wore a red dress to the event and ate the burger within minutes. The photos were released on Monday (13) by the international photo agency The Grosby Group.

2 of 3 Gigi Hadid — Photo: The Grosby Group Gigi Hadid — Photo: The Grosby Group

Recently, Gigi admitted to being a baby of nepotism. “I’ve always recognized that I come from privilege,” she said. The young woman is the daughter of the model Yolanda Hadidwho was one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2012 to 2016. Gigi’s father is the tycoon Mohamed Hadid.

Read too: Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have dinner together in NY and try to hide it on the way out

“My parents would say, ‘Just because you have parents who are successful doesn’t mean you shouldn’t work hard,'” he said. “I don’t think I’m the most beautiful in the world. A little Botox could help, but I’m not obsessed with that care.”