Gigi Hadid looks back on her career as a child model

This Monday, March 4, 2024, on the set of Quotidien, the model recalled the highlights of her career with the designer Isabel Marant, for whom she had just paraded during Paris Fashion Week.

Gigi Hadid, daughter of former model Yolanda Hadid, looks back at the beginning of her modeling career on the set of “Quotidin,” when she was only two or three years old. Yann Bartels unveiled Gigi Hadid’s first ad campaign for Guess as the supermodel arrived on the set of Quotidien. “I remember some of these shooting moments when I was little. For me it wasn’t really work, it was play day. My mother wanted me to stop modeling before looking at it as a job. As a polite girl, she listens to him and focuses on the game. But the apple never falls far from the tree, and very soon Gigi Hadid returns to her first love. “My mother told me not to put my eggs in one basket. But I came back. I remember being in front of the camera and being fascinated by that experience,” she said.

Yolanda and Gigi Hadid at the Victoria’s Secret Afterparty. (In New York, November 8, 2018).

His approach towards modeling

Another piece of advice Gigi Hadid took from her mom: “Your job is not to go up to them and say what you like or don’t like, you wear what they have to sell,” she recalls. An approach that can surprise with its inhuman side. “It’s a job,” she explained simply. Sometimes I’ll be in creative control, like an actress, and sometimes directors or fashion designers have stories to tell and our job is to participate in that project. A work that she has loved since childhood, without seeing herself limited to this one part of the fashion world.

Gigi Hadid recently returned to an event that was a dedication to her career: the Vogue UK cover of the 40 Leading Women of the World. With the most famous women on the planet: from Jane Fonda to Cindy Crawford to Dua Lipa, it’s a historic one. “We were actually there, sitting together. It was surreal, we told ourselves it would never happen again. Looking back, we say to ourselves, but I was sitting next to so and so person,” she recalls. His exchange with Jane Fonda, his embrace with Oprah… “I don’t know how they managed it!” she said, full of gratitude to be able to experience such a moment.