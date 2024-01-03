Gignac saves the tie with a brilliant goal against the Whitecaps

tigers saved tie against vancouver whitecaps with a great goal Andre-Pierre GignacAlmost to the last moment, in a duel where the Cats had possession, but could not reflect it on the scoreboard.

Everything indicated that the Aureazules were going to be defeated on their journey CanadaIn First phase of 16th. Concacaf Champions CupBut Bomboro He had last words for the final 1-1.

Now, everything will be defined in Volcano when they face each other The Vuelta next Wednesday, 14 February.

The Tigers were dominant, but…

The Cats had possession and a large number of arrivals, dangerous shots, but did not concede goals. From the first minutes he forgave his opponent.

at 20′, Gignac almost achieved its goal With a powerful shot, but it was saved by the Vancouver goalkeeper.

Of course, the local team had their thing too, like a shot at 26′ Ryan Gould From outside the area.

vancouver goal

Whitecaps started the scoring in the 32nd minute of action Damir Kreilach, when his teammates stole the ball in midfield; entered the area and attacked Nahuel Guzman,

The tiger did not sit quietly, Juan Pablo Vigon 42′ and a few seconds later a dangerous shot from outside the area oziel herrera From the left, inside the area he took a shot which was miraculously saved.

they canceled the whitecaps

Shamat came for Tigres in the 52nd minute, as the score fell to 2-0 brian white With a shot from the center of the field; Although this VAR checked and voided By Alessandro Schaff for offside.

So that kept Tigres alive and almost equalized with a shot from outside the OGL area in the 62nd minute.

Again at 83′, Ozil made a shot from the left inside the area with an assist from the right juan brunetaAnd forgave once again.

Gignac’s brilliant goal

gignac He was the man who was already tired and he took a direct free kick into the corner to save the tie for the visitors in the 88th minute to make it 1-1.