Giovanna Ewbank drew attention with a short bikini

Visits to profiles on social networks of Giovanna Ewbank got much higher after one of the last posts she made. The blonde decided to change her look and to show the result she chose to use all her sensuality, which gave a very personal touch and made everything even more harmonic.

To reveal the new haircut, the blonde made a short video to the sound of the singer’s Bad Guy Billie Eilish. The choice of look to expose the result was a beautiful tight bikini that defined the whole incredibly healed body of Giovanna Ewbank. Both the bra and the panties followed the same plaid print in shades of black and white.

The comments

Having an army of more than twenty-nine million followers, the beauty has an envy-inducing engagement! The blonde’s fans and followers are always present to fill her with affection and lots of praise. “You have to respect this woman, even bald would be perfect!”, “Woohoo. always beautiful”, “Gio, you were born to have this short hair! It looks very beautiful”, “Beautiful in every way, but I love your short hair!”, were some of the comments.

Giovanna Ewbank reveals request for son

In 2019, on a visit to Malawi, Giovanna Ewbank and your husband Bruno Gagliasso fell in love with each other and ended up adopting a child. blessing, who is now 8 years old, was asked by his mother which superpower the boy would like to have. The child promptly responds that he would like to go back in time to return to the place where he was born.

“Where were you born? For Malawi? And why would you go back there?’ asks the blonde. “to see how it was“, he stated. So, the actress questions the details of her son’s memory. “Don’t remember so much anymore? You are welcome? Not even your friends?“, “I do not remember anything“, emphasizes the little one.

in the chat with blessing, the actress even asks why the little one wants to return to the country, if he has any specific desires or moments. “I wanted the healing power. (…) I was going to heal everyone who had hurt“, points out. Chissomo, the eldest daughter of the couple, was also adopted in the same country a few years earlier. Parents of the little ones always point out that all children have an artistic flair, but the middle brother is the one who seems to be most interested in the same profession as his parents.

What did you think? follow @mixmebr on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here