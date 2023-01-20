Giovanni and Dark Registeel return to Pokémon GO in February 2023: all the details of the event

The evil Giovannileader of Team GO Rocketgo back to Pokémon GO in February of 2023. And he does not do it alone: with him he brings his powerful Dark Registeel. In this news we give you all the keys to this next eventincluding dates, Schedule Y How to take part. Let’s go there:
Team GO Rocket Takeover Event February 2023: Dates, Times and How to Enter
The February 2023 Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokémon GO takes place between Wednesday 02/01/2023 at 00:00 (local time) and Sunday 02/05/2023 at 23:59 (local time).
The protagonist of the event is, of course, himself Giovanniwho comes with a Shadow Pokémon team updated and headed by Dark Registeel that we can capture and purify (or not) if we defeat Giovanni. In this event it is also expected that the teams of arlo, cliff Y saw are also updated (we will update their corresponding guides by then).
Too a new one will be available Special Investigation while the event lasts. If we manage to advance in it we will obtain a Super Radar Rocket so we can meet Giovanni and confront him. there will also be a Field Research Task that will give us as a reward a Mysterious Component to assemble a Rocket Radar.
Bonuses available during the Team GO Rocket Takeover event in February 2023 in Pokémon GO
During the February 2023 Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokémon GO the following apply bonuses:
Shadow Pokémon available during the February 2023 Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokémon GO
During the Team GO Rocket Takeover event of February 2023 in Pokémon GO we will be able to capture the following Dark Pokemon By defeating members of Team GO Rocket:
Pokémon available by hatching Eggs during Pokémon GO’s February 2023 Team GO Rocket Takeover event
These are the Egg Pokemon What we can get if we hatch them during the Pokémon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover event (February 2023):
