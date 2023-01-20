Giovanni and Dark Registeel return to Pokémon GO in February 2023: all the details of the event

The evil Giovannileader of Team GO Rocketgo back to Pokémon GO in February of 2023. And he does not do it alone: ​​with him he brings his powerful Dark Registeel. In this news we give you all the keys to this next eventincluding dates, Schedule Y How to take part. Let’s go there:

Team GO Rocket Takeover Event February 2023: Dates, Times and How to Enter

The February 2023 Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokémon GO takes place between Wednesday 02/01/2023 at 00:00 (local time) and Sunday 02/05/2023 at 23:59 (local time).

Enlarge Official art of the February 2023 Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokémon GO

The protagonist of the event is, of course, himself Giovanniwho comes with a Shadow Pokémon team updated and headed by Dark Registeel that we can capture and purify (or not) if we defeat Giovanni. In this event it is also expected that the teams of arlo, cliff Y saw are also updated (we will update their corresponding guides by then).

Too a new one will be available Special Investigation while the event lasts. If we manage to advance in it we will obtain a Super Radar Rocket so we can meet Giovanni and confront him. there will also be a Field Research Task that will give us as a reward a Mysterious Component to assemble a Rocket Radar.

Bonuses available during the Team GO Rocket Takeover event in February 2023 in Pokémon GO

During the February 2023 Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokémon GO the following apply bonuses:

Members of Team GO Rocket appear more frequently at PokéStops and in Balloons.

We can use a Charged Attack TM to make Shadow Pokémon forget the Frustration charged attack.

Shadow Pokémon available during the February 2023 Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokémon GO

During the Team GO Rocket Takeover event of February 2023 in Pokémon GO we will be able to capture the following Dark Pokemon By defeating members of Team GO Rocket:

Enlarge Shadow Pokémon available in Team GO Rocket Takeover (February 2023) in Pokémon GO

Dark Alolan Vulpix.

Dark Spoink.

Dark Blitzle.

Dark Joltik.

And many more!

Pokémon available by hatching Eggs during Pokémon GO’s February 2023 Team GO Rocket Takeover event

These are the Egg Pokemon What we can get if we hatch them during the Pokémon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover event (February 2023):

Enlarge Pokémon available by hatching 12 km Eggs during the Pokémon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover event (February 2023)

12 km eggs: Larvitar (Chances Shiny/Shiny), Absol (Chances Shiny/Shiny), Skorupi (Chances Shiny/Shiny), Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard (Chances Shiny/Shiny) Shiny), Vullaby (possibly Shiny/Variocolor), Deino (possibly Shiny/Variocolor), Pancham, Skrelp, and Salandit.

Source: Pokemon GO