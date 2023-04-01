Giovanni in Pokémon GO: how to find him and how to defeat him (April 2023)

Giovannithe Head of the Team GO Rocketcontinues to do his thing during the month of April of 2023 in Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you how to find giovanni and how to beat Giovanni:

How to find Giovanni in Pokémon GO? Step by Step

The first thing to keep in mind is that Giovanni does not appear in Pokémon GO without further ado: we must follow a series of steps very specific:

First we have to have some active Special Investigation from Team GO Rocket as From the shadows .

As we progress through the tasks, we will have to defeat recruits from Team GO Rocket to get Radar Rocket Mystery Items . Grunts can appear at PokéStops or Balloons. With six Mystery Components in total we can create the Rocket Radar , which is automatically added to the inventory once we have the necessary Mystery Components. Also we can buy one or more Rocket Radars in the Shop, or obtain them by completing tasks of certain Special Investigations .

With a Radar Rocket equipped, we use it to search for and defeat arlo , cliff and Mountain range . They can appear in PokéStops or in Balloons. We must beat these three Team Go Rocket Leaders to get a Super Radar Rocket as a reward from the Team GO Rocket Special Research that we have active. Can’t get it any other way hence Giovanni only appears when we have a Team GO Rocket Special Research in progress.

With the Super Radar Rocket equipped, we use it to search for Giovanniwhich appears in PokéStops and Balloons. We may need to beat Team GO Rocket Decoy Grunts posing as Giovanni first Until we find the real one.

We found Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni using a Super Radar Rocket in Pokémon GO

Giovanni is a very difficult coach to beat. If even having good Pokémon it is difficult for you to defeat it, take a look at this trick.

How to beat Giovanni in Pokémon GO? what pokemon to use

Giovanni is the toughest trainer in Pokémon GO as far as PvE is concerned. Just below we leave you all the information that details which Pokémon you use in your team and which are the best counters for them. The first and third Pokémon are always the same, while the second is random from several possible ones..

Another thing to keep in mind is that Giovanni always uses his two shields with the first two Charged Attacks we launch at him. Build your strategy knowing this to make him waste them.

From 03/25/2023, Giovanni uses these Pokémon:

Giovanni’s team from 03/25/2023 | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

How to beat Giovanni’s Persian in Pokémon GO

Persian is a Normal-Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Fighting-Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of this Type with attacks of the same Type:

machamp with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Dynamic Fist (Charged Attack).

Lucario with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Aural sphere (Charged Attack).

Mega Medicham with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Dynamic Fist (Charged Attack).

buzzwole with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Brute force (Charged Attack).

Mega Blazeken with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Accurate wave (Charged Attack).

How to beat Giovanni’s Kingler in Pokémon GO

Kingler is a Water Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Electric and Grass Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:

Mega Manectric with Lightning Fang (Quick Attack) and cruel volt (Charged Attack).

Mega Sceptile with seeding machine (Quick Attack) and Wild plant (Charged Attack).

Mega Ampharos with voltchange (Quick Attack) and Electro cannon (Charged Attack).

Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip (Quick Attack) and Wild plant (Charged Attack).

kartana with sharp blade (Quick Attack) and sharp blade (Charged Attack).

How to beat Giovanni’s Kingdra in Pokémon GO

Kingdra is a Water and Dragon Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Dragon and Fairy Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:

Mega Salamence with dragon tail (Quick Attack) and Draco comet (Charged Attack).

Mega Latios with dragon breath (Quick Attack) and Dragon claw (Charged Attack).

Mega Latias with dragon breath (Quick Attack) and Anger (Charged Attack).

Mega Gardevoir with Charm (Quick Attack) and magic shine (Charged Attack).

Togekiss with Charm (Quick Attack) and magic shine (Charged Attack).

How to beat Giovanni’s Nidoking in Pokémon GO

Nidoking is a Ground and Poison Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Water, Ice, Psychic and Ground Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:

Primal Groudon with shot mud (Quick Attack) and edge of the abyss (Charged Attack).

Primal Kyogre with Waterfall (Quick Attack) and Primal Pulse (Charged Attack).

Mewtwo with Confusion (Quick Attack) and Mind Wave (Charged Attack).

Mega Alakazam with Confusion (Quick Attack) and Psychic (Charged Attack).

Mega Swampert with shot mud (Quick Attack) and Hydro cannon (Charged Attack).

How to beat Giovanni’s Regice in Pokémon GO

Regice is an Ice-Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Steel, Fire, Fighting, and Rock-Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:

Mega Blazeken with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and fiery ring (Charged Attack).

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin (Quick Attack) and fiery ring (Charged Attack).

Mega Aggron with Iron tail (Quick Attack) and meteor lightning (Charged Attack).

Mega Medicham with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Dynamic Fist (Charged Attack).

Mega Aerodactyl with rock thrower (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

