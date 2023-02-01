Giovanni in Pokémon GO: how to find him and how to defeat him (February 2023)

Giovannithe Head of the Team GO Rocketcontinues to do his thing during the month of February of 2023 in Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you how to find giovanni Y how to beat Giovanni:

How to find Giovanni in Pokémon GO? Step by Step

The first thing to keep in mind is that Giovanni does not appear in Pokémon GO without further ado: we must follow a series of steps very specific:

First we have to have some active Special Investigation from Team GO Rocket What Shadow Skirmishes .

As we progress through the tasks, we will have to defeat recruits from Team GO Rocket to get Radar Rocket Mystery Items . Grunts can appear at PokéStops or Balloons. With six Mystery Components in total we can create the Rocket Radar , which is automatically added to the inventory once we have the necessary Mystery Components. Too we can buy one or more Rocket Radars in the Shop, or obtain them by completing tasks of certain Special Investigations .

With a Radar Rocket equipped, we use it to search for and defeat arlo , cliff Y saw . They can appear in PokéStops or in Balloons. We must beat these three Team Go Rocket Leaders to get a Super Radar Rocket .

With the Super Radar Rocket equipped, we use it to search for Giovanniwhich appears in PokéStops and Balloons. We may need to beat Team GO Rocket Decoy Grunts posing as Giovanni first Until we find the real one.

Enlarge We found Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni using a Super Radar Rocket in Pokémon GO

Giovanni is a very difficult coach to beat. If even having good Pokémon it is difficult for you to defeat it, take a look at this trick.

How to beat Giovanni in Pokémon GO? best counters

Giovanni is the toughest trainer in Pokémon GO as far as PvE is concerned. Just below we leave you all the information that details which Pokémon you use in your team and which are the best counters for them. The first and third Pokémon are always the same, while the second is random from several possible ones..

Since 02/01/2023, Giovanni uses these Pokémon:

How to beat Giovanni’s Persian in Pokémon GO

Persian is a Normal-Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Fighting-Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of this Type with attacks of the same Type:

machamp with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Dynamic Fist (Charged Attack).

Lucario with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Aural sphere (Charged Attack).

Hariyama with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Dynamic Fist (Charged Attack).

buzzwole with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Brute force (Charged Attack).

Galarian Zapdos with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Brave Bird (Charged Attack).

How to beat Giovanni’s Garchomp in Pokémon GO

Garchomp is a Dragon- and Ground-type Pokémon, vulnerable to Dragon-, Fairy-, and Ice-type attacks.. Ice-Type attacks deal double damage to it due to its dual type, so we’ll use Pokémon of this Type with attacks of the same Type:

Dark Mamoswine with powder snow (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

mamoswine with powder snow (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

glaceon with Frost Mist (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

Mega Abomasnow with powder snow (Quick Attack) and weather ball (Charged Attack).

Weavile with ice ridge (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

How to beat Giovanni’s Cloyster in Pokémon GO

Cloyster is a Water and Ice Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:

Mega Manectric with Lightning Fang (Quick Attack) and cruel volt (Charged Attack).

machamp with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Dynamic Fist (Charged Attack).

Hariyama with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Dynamic Fist (Charged Attack).

Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip (Quick Attack) and Wild plant (Charged Attack).

Tyranitar with Antiaircraft (Quick Attack) and sharp rock (Charged Attack).

How to beat Giovanni’s Nidoking in Pokémon GO

Nidoking is a Ground and Poison Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Water, Ice, Psychic and Ground Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:

Rhyperior with mud slap (Quick Attack) and Earthquake (Charged Attack).

kyogre with Waterfall (Quick Attack) and hydropump (Charged Attack).

Mewtwo with Confusion (Quick Attack) and Mind Wave (Charged Attack).

jirachi with Confusion (Quick Attack) and Psychic (Charged Attack).

Swampert with shot mud (Quick Attack) and Hydro cannon (Charged Attack).

How to beat Giovanni’s Registeel in Pokémon GO

Registeel is a Steel-Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Fire-, Fighting-, and Ground-type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:

Mega Blazeken with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and fiery ring (Charged Attack).

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin (Quick Attack) and fiery ring (Charged Attack).

machamp with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Dynamic Fist (Charged Attack).

Hariyama with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Dynamic Fist (Charged Attack).

Groudon with shot mud (Quick Attack) and Earthquake (Charged Attack).

