Giovanni in Pokémon GO: how to find him and how to defeat him (March 2023)

Giovannithe Head of the Team GO Rocketcontinues to do his thing during the month of March of 2023 in Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you how to find giovanni and how to beat Giovanni:
How to find Giovanni in Pokémon GO? Step by Step
The first thing to keep in mind is that Giovanni does not appear in Pokémon GO without further ado: we must follow a series of steps very specific:
Giovanni is a very difficult coach to beat. If even having good Pokémon it is difficult for you to defeat it, take a look at this trick.
How to beat Giovanni in Pokémon GO? what pokemon to use
Giovanni is the toughest trainer in Pokémon GO as far as PvE is concerned. Just below we leave you all the information that details which Pokémon you use in your team and which are the best counters for them. The first and third Pokémon are always the same, while the second is random from several possible ones..
Another thing to keep in mind is that Giovanni always uses his two shields with the first two Charged Attacks we launch at him. Build your strategy knowing this to make him waste them.
From 03/25/2023, Giovanni uses these Pokémon:
How to beat Giovanni’s Persian in Pokémon GO
Persian is a Normal-Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Fighting-Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of this Type with attacks of the same Type:
How to beat Giovanni’s Kingler in Pokémon GO
Kingler is a Water Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Electric and Grass Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:
How to beat Giovanni’s Kingdra in Pokémon GO
Kingdra is a Water and Dragon Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Dragon and Fairy Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:
How to beat Giovanni’s Nidoking in Pokémon GO
Nidoking is a Ground and Poison Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Water, Ice, Psychic and Ground Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:
How to beat Giovanni’s Regice in Pokémon GO
Regice is an Ice-Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Steel, Fire, Fighting, and Rock-Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:
