Giovanni returns with Dark Regice to Pokémon GO in March 2023: dates and times

The evil Giovannithe head of the Team GO Rocket he does his thing again Pokémon GO during March of 2023. and will return with Regice Dark as part of your Pokémon team to make things difficult for us as part of the Team GO Rocket Takeover recurring event. Here we tell you what are the dates and times of this event:

Team GO Rocket Takeover Event March 2023: Dates, Times and How to Enter

The event Takeover of Team GO Rocket March 2023 in Pokémon GO takes place between Saturday 03/25/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) and Wednesday 03/29/2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time).

Official Artwork for the Team GO Rocket Takeover Event March 2023

The protagonist of the event is, of course, himself Giovanniwho comes with a Shadow Pokémon team updated and headed by Regice Dark that we can capture and purify (or not) if we manage to defeat it. In this event it is also expected that the teams of arlo, cliff and Mountain range are also updated (we will update their corresponding guides by then).

Dark Regice is the featured Dark Pokémon that Giovanni will use in this event

Also the new one will be available Special Investigation until 06/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time). If we manage to advance in it we will obtain a Super Radar Rocket so we can meet Giovanni and confront him. there will also be a Field Research Task that will give us as a reward a Mysterious Component to assemble a Rocket Radar.

Bonuses available during the Team GO Rocket Takeover event in March 2023 in Pokémon GO

During the March 2023 Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokémon GO the following apply bonuses:

Members of Team GO Rocket appear more frequently at PokéStops and in Balloons.

We can use a Charged Attack TM to make Shadow Pokémon forget the Frustration charged attack.

Shadow Pokémon available during the March 2023 Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokémon GO

During the Team GO Rocket Takeover event of March 2023 in Pokémon GO we will be able to capture the following Dark Pokemon By defeating members of Team GO Rocket:

Dark Pokémon that we can catch by defeating members of Team GO Rocket during the Team GO Rocket Takeover in March 2023

Dark Alolan Grimer

Dark Phanpy

Dark Treecko

Dark Torchic

Dark Drifloon

Pokémon available by hatching Eggs during Pokémon GO’s March 2023 Team GO Rocket Takeover event

These are the Egg Pokemon What we can get if we hatch them during the Pokémon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover event (March 2023):

Pokémon available by hatching 12 km Eggs during the Pokémon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover event (March 2023)

12 km eggs: Larvitar (Chances Shiny/Shiny), Absol (Chances Shiny/Shiny), Skorupi (Chances Shiny/Shiny), Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard (Chances Shiny/Shiny) Shiny), Vullaby (possibly Shiny/Variocolor), Deino (possibly Shiny/Variocolor), Pancham, Skrelp, and Salandit.

As always, in our Pokémon GO guide we help you with the news of the game, including what Raids are in March 2023.

Source: Niantic