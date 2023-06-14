Girl (13) hacked parents’ savings account with mobile game

A 13-year-old girl from China spent all her parents’ savings by playing games on her mobile phone. The girl spent no less than 60,000 euros.

Her parents came to know about this when her mother got a call from the teacher belonging to her daughter’s school. The teacher suspected that the girl was addicted to so-called pay-to-play games, where as a player you have to pay money to get access to (part of) a game. When Mom looked at her savings account, she got the shock of her life: There were only 7 cents left.

The girl spent more than 15,000 euros on game accounts and nearly 28,000 euros on personal purchases in games between January and May. In addition, she regularly transferred money to classmates, who in turn used the money to buy games.

friends keep harassing

The girl emotionally confessed to regional television channel Elephant News that she had linked her mother’s savings account to her mobile phone, but said she did not know how much she had actually spent. He also said that he would have to give money to his friends regularly once they find out. The girl said, “They harassed me the whole day until I gave them the money.” “I couldn’t even tell a teacher, because I was afraid he would tell my parents.”

To hide her actions from her parents, the girl deleted all chat conversations and her entire transaction history. However, this only made the situation worse. His mother has tried various platforms to get a refund, but so far without success.