Girl (5) head fell to the ground in a bicycle accident (Leuven)

The five-year-old girl was going on a bicycle with her mother on Saturday afternoon. A 29-year-old woman crossed the Tienstraat holding her bicycle. A driver queuing up in a traffic jam saw the woman too late and hit the front wheel of the bicycle. The cycle fell and the girl’s head hit the ground. Thankfully he was wearing a bicycle helmet. The girl complained of headache, so she was taken by ambulance for examination.

falls more

Another cyclist had to be taken to the hospital the same day. A 24-year-old man from Germany was going to Brussels with his girlfriend. At about 13 o’clock they hit the ground on Diesteinweg in Kessel-Lo. He suffered a wrist injury and was taken by ambulance to UZ Gasthuisberg.

The next morning it was the prize again, this time on the Wavesbahn. A 19 year old cyclist while riding a bicycle got a stick stuck between the spokes of his wheel. The young man has several injuries on his face. He was taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart Hospital.