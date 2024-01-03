Girlfriends of Argentine football players took a ride in Las Mercedes during the pre-Olympics (photo)

The Argentine Under 23 team played this Thursday against Paraguay for the second date of the last quadrilateral of the South American Pre-Olympics. Before that match, the girlfriends of the Albiceleste players had dinner in an Italian restaurant. Kiara Mikaela Luna (Equi Fernandez’s partner), Carolina Rojas (Christian Medina’s girlfriend) and Martu Severino (Rocco Rios Novo’s partner) were there.

By: TN

The young women shared through their social networks an image in which only their hands are visible with different drinks and the phrase: “Chin Chin.” The venue chosen was Fattoria Montepulciano, located in Las Mercedes.

Who is Christian Medina’s controversial girlfriend Carolina?

Cristian Medina’s girlfriend Carolina Rojas was part of a violent episode in the stands after the match between Argentina and Venezuela. The young woman has been in a relationship with the Boca footballer for almost four years, although they have known each other since 2015, and there is a special section on her Instagram account with photos of them together.

