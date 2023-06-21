Girls MHCP makes best youth team of 2022-2023

Purmerend – After a successful first edition last year, the second edition of ‘Best Team in the Netherlands’ started in April this year. Will there be so many teams again? What steps will they take to win this year? And how many people vote for their favorite team…? All these questions are already there whose answers are now with the organization. It means a big party for the MO10-Green team of Mixed Hockey Club Permerand. They have been awarded the title of the best team of 2022-2023 among the youth.

Purmerend – After a successful first edition last year, the second edition of ‘Best Team in the Netherlands’ started in April this year. Will there be so many teams again? What steps will they take to win this year? And how many people vote for their favorite team…? All these questions are already there whose answers are now with the organization. It means a big party for the MO10-Green team of Mixed Hockey Club Permerand. They have been awarded the title of the best team of 2022-2023 among the youth.

This year there was a split between the youth and the elders. The youngest of youngsters don’t always have social media or WhatsApp groups to spread the word about, but the girls from Purmerend have proved they can do without. They appeared in a regional newspaper, were invited to promote their participation live on Saturday morning radio, went door to door in their residential areas, preached at school; Nothing was too crazy for them. This has ensured that they can call themselves the best team next year. It doesn’t give him an extra prize, but he also got the most votes overall, so he can be proud of his efforts and his well-deserved title.

The fact that his works were heard far and wide around the world was evident from the fact that votes came from, for example, [email protected] and [email protected].