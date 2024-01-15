Girondins de Bordeaux scores in Ligue 2 and teammates celebrate like “Panterita” Albert Ellis

2024-03-02



Georgian, zuriko davitashvili A goal was scored in favor of the Honduran team in the 18th minute of the first half, this goal marked the beginning of the scoreboard of the match.

Albert Ellis He is one of the most special footballers of the team. Bordeaux Girondins And the proof of this was the Ligue 2 match against Rodez on matchday 27.

Great achievement for Albert Ellis: special dedication of the Girondins to Honduras in the Ligue 2 match in France

But the most special thing about the European player’s goal is that his teammates supported him and celebrated the goal by imitating “Lo Panterita”. Albert Elliswho is recovering from a skull fracture in a hospital Bordeaux.

Additionally, during the celebration, players took out Ellis’s shirt bearing “17”, to which they dedicated the goal, as a sign of support for his speedy recovery.

This match holds a special meaning for the Bordeaux team, as it is the first without the Catracho striker, who seven days earlier had experienced the most complicated moment of his career when he fractured his skull after hitting his head against a footballer. happened. gingamp,

That’s why organization girondins Dedicated to he is Commitment to Rodez. French footballers will have the Central American’s name above the back number on their shirts.

“Somewhat special t-shirt for this #RAFFCGB. “Everyone has their own number but there is only one name in the Scapular team,” the club published through its social networks.