Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente are photographed together in Costa Rica

After fulfilling a schedule in Brazil, including Carnival commitments, Gisele Bündchen was seen in Costa Rica, where she has a home, with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, appointed as her affair since she ended her marriage to American football player Tom Brady in October of last year.

According to People magazine, a source close to the model said that Gisele trusts and loves Joaquim, but does not believe that the two have any kind of romantic relationship.

“They have a deep personal relationship and he is a teacher to her and the children. Whether or not it becomes more than that is up for grabs.”

Bùndchen and Valente were spotted for the first time in November, also in the Central American country, two weeks after the divorce was made official. At the time, the top’s children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, as well as a friend were on the scene.

In January, another source linked to People stressed that the Brazilian was just the children’s martial arts teacher. “They are not dating.”

On Instagram, Gisele even shared a video with Joaquim last year and wrote that she felt stronger when she took part in his classes. “I believe the more tools we have in our box, the better. I feel stronger, more confident and empowered since I started practicing self-defense,” she wrote.