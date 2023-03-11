Gisele Bündchen is the star of the new Arezzo campaign

Arezzo’s Winter 2023 campaign presents a strong comeback: Gisele Bündchen returns to the brand’s campaigns, this time to be the face of Winter 2023. supermodel in bold and energetic content. Signed by creative director Giovanni Bianco, the campaign features Gisele, using Arezzo bets for the next season.

“Brazil has so many beautiful things to show the world, Brazilian fashion has its own style and immense diversity. Brazil is a strong exporter of footwear to the world and it is nice to see this industry always innovating and growing. Arezzo is a brand so beloved by women and I am very happy to be able to be in the brand’s campaign again”, says Gisele about her return to Arezzo in this campaign.

Arezzo’s Winter 2023 brings the brand’s DNA into interpretations of the latest trends. The brand’s always classic boots hit the stores, with emphasis on tall models, pieces above the knee and with platforms, in a mix of textures and materials.

The collection mixes boldness and sensuality in the measure; it finds the perfect balance between the most classic products and the most fashionable. Heavy shoes, with treated soles, buckles, laces and chains gain space. In contrast, the moccasin is a classic, and continues to shine this season.

Classy arrives revisiting doll shoes, which have been in evidence for a few seasons. Delicate lacing at the ankles ensures a classic, elegant look. The western boots that shone in Pre Fall, arrive with even more strength. Stylish and comfortable, they share space with the biker boot, which explores stoned leather.