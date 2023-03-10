Giulia Be declares herself to her boyfriend in the video for “Matching Tattoo” | Music

Do you believe in soul mates? Because Giulia Be does and, perhaps, the artist’s new audiovisual work will convince you to believe in this spiritual connection of souls. “Matching Tattoo”, the singer’s new music video, was released just over 4 days ago, and has won the hearts of passionate listeners.

The love song is a beautiful declaration of her love for her boyfriend, Conor Kennedy, with whom she has been with for over a year, and exclusively to Glamor, the artist told about her creative processes, inspirations and the next steps in music after the launch.

Gla: How was the creative process for the song?

“Conor and I were officially dating for just over three months at the time, and I had entered a writing phase focusing on songs in Spanish, that is, almost every day going to the studio with different producers to create this sound! It was! It was inevitable that I would write a song about him at that moment, since he occupied a large part of my thoughts (Laughter) The song “matching tattoo” was born for two reasons: the first being the intensity of my relationship and the consequent desire to share life one with the other that Conor and I have shared since the first date, and the second, perhaps more practical one, was that we needed a good word to rhyme with “eres tu.” The first thing he said when he heard the song was: “ well, now we have to do one, right?”, and I laughed a lot at the time. I created the song with Cris Chil, I’ve known her since we worked together on “inolvidade” (Spanish version of “inesquecível”), and she also participated in “telepathy” (kali uchis), which it’s one of my favorite songs so i feel super comfortable with her being vulnerable with her i really admire the way she tells stories too. Production was handled by the fantastic Dallas K, who allowed me to explore this sound in an original and authentic way. We had a lot of fun in the studio filtering out samples of me beatboxing that ended up in the percussive matrix of the song.

Gla: How was directing the video?

“It was exhausting, but very cool and rewarding! This audiovisual part that my career allows has always fascinated me, since the clip for “Menina Solga” I make a point of closely following every detail of the edition. During the recording of “Depois do Universo ” I had the mystical experience of demystifying what happens on a movie set. This look at the backstage surprised me and aroused a great desire to study and understand the process of bringing a story from paper to camera. We recorded half of the clip on a camera. thirty-dollar “KIDS” camera, which allowed for the retro vibe of the early images that I shot over the course of a few months. It was really cool to register certain special places for us in the video script, and I had my longtime collaborator in the direction of photography, Mario, who I trust with my eyes closed to capture my clips. It took many months before I left, because at the time Conor was on a humanitarian mission in the Ukrainian War it was very painful for me to look for the images, but I thank my fans for their respect and patience during this whole process, and “matching tattoo” came at the right time as another wonderful eternal reminder of this love that only grows, evolves and matures”.

Gla: What inspired you in this hit?

I see something in Conor that I’ve never felt before, with anyone else, not only an identification, but also a willingness to share life together. Besides rhyming with “eres tú”, I love the idea of ​​sharing the same tattoo and how much it can represent. In one of my favorite Katy Perry songs, The One That Got Away, she talks about how on her 18th birthday she got a “matching tattoo” with the guy, and I’ve always associated that image with pure, light, and passionate love. young man, that’s what I feel with Conor! At least “matching tattoo” has a happier ending (Laughter). We are two very romantic Leos, and you can see this feeling stamped in the verses of the song.

Gla: How did the long-distance relationship inspire the clip?

2 of 2 “Matching Tattoo”, new music video by Giulia Be — Photo: Cinematography: Mario (@marioo___) “Matching Tattoo”, new music video by Giulia Be — Photo: Cinematography: Mario (@marioo___)

“At the time of editing, I missed Conor a lot. I am very grateful for the understanding of my fans who waited so long for the clip to come out, as they know it was very difficult for me to look at the material while he was in Ukraine. Ours communication was restricted, and in many moments it had to be cut entirely, so it was important for me to find the healthiest way to go through this process and keep my strength up. I think because of that, the clip ended up gaining even more meaning and being not only a reminder of our love, but also a testament to our resilience”.

Gla: What are the next projects for this year? Do you have plans to pursue an international career?

“This year I’m going to bring a lot of news! One of them is that I’m preparing a DELUXE version of the album DISCO VOADOR, with some new songs that almost made it into the first version, but because I insisted on having only thirteen tracks, they ended up not making it onto the tracklist final. I will also include a song that hit the beam of “solta” (EP released in 2020), but that now enters the field with even more sense. I have said that this project will be a great gift for the fans and will come out shortly before of my new tour! All of this should be released in the middle of this year”.

“This tour will be transformative for me — I’m looking forward to it, every day I dream of this show, every day I want to understand how to make it an experience, an extremely intimate exchange between me and everyone who comes to see it. My fans have been waiting for a long time, since the “loose” tour was canceled due to the pandemic, so it will be a catharsis for all of us to be able to share this moment. I feel the weight of this responsibility with joy, you know? fans get to know me better onstage, and see up close the artistic evolution I feel I’ve gone through in recent years”.

“Besides, I always wrote songs in English… the first song I wrote in my life was called “SUPERHERO”, penned when I was only eight years old, and my first release in my life was “Too Bad”. with my mother and I kept many international references throughout my trajectory, so I’m fulfilling an old dream of now being able to spend a little time outside Brazil meeting and working with incredible producers in new projects, such as, for example, Fred Ball, who has worked with artists like Beyoncé and Rihanna, two of my biggest inspirations”.

“Finally, I will address perhaps the most important subject, which is that I will also be involved during this year in many social projects that I believe in. I really believe that God has only gifted me with this career and a gigantic platform to be able to use it for good. participating in impactful purposes that will undoubtedly be much more important than any purely artistic intention. amazing to navigate this in an even more incisive way, aiming to be another source of inspiration for anyone who follows me and admires my work”.