Glad you liked it, but we still don’t understand what makes Bear’s Den so adorable ★★★☆☆☆

Unfortunately, during my sudden attempt to escape, I saw the free passage blocked by a large crowd of people, as also noted by Germijns, who, unlike me, had come of their own free will. I guess all those people who knew something I didn’t, because that’s what apparently makes Bear’s Den so attractive to the many-headed paying crowd, me very quickly until the next hour. not found.

The Bears Den specializes in beautiful music skillfully played for clean people. In other words, people like me can’t do much with it at a festival. Their heartache comes with a golden twist: a practice that seems to me to border on consumer fraud. I bet they don’t even unfollow their exes on Instagram, or that’s how I feel when I hear a song like “All That You Are”. ‘I hope you find someone who loves you for all that you are / I hope that I find someone who loves me for all that I am.’ Hopefully they hang around backstage after their performance, because I’ve rarely seen a group so begging to be robbed of their lunch money using mild violence.

During the same song, Kevin Jones took his place behind a small upright piano, which, given Jones’ tall stature, immediately made it seem even smaller: a visual effect I found quite comical, but I think that it’s just my thirsty frontal lobe, which, in the absence of far-reaching entertainment, found comical solutions on its own – a far cry from the seriousness that abounds in Bears Den’s lyrics. I was the only one who laughed, but that happens to me often. For example, I also thought the backgrounds behind the band got more fun over time. “Bear’s Den,” read it. Not a word of lie. By the way, did you know that Bears Den is the exact anagram of ‘needs bra’? Search yourself. And then there was still half an hour left.



In short, I was up for an event during the Bears Den. And sometimes I thought I would get it too. For example, ‘Magdalene’ and ‘Laurel Wraith’ were good. And during the guitar solo sung by Kevin Jones through ‘Poring Rain,’ you can see the same scenario that the War on Drugs also draws on. Only in Bear’s Den it’s always the destination, not the journey, that counts, and yet I pass out.

Not mentioning Mumford & Sons in a review of Bears Den is like omitting ‘Creep’ by Radiohead, and so on: a banjo is routinely taken out in Bears Den as well. As far as I’m concerned, they subject themselves to the same rule that applies to unicycles: If you’re handling this in public, you better have something amusing to show for it. And honestly: I don’t always hear it. But I remember that once again it was just me. I also do not deny that the Bears Den held a world concert for many of the people in attendance. The unexpected delirium with which ‘Agape’ was received certainly confirmed that suspicion. From the bottom of my heart: I’m glad you liked it.



