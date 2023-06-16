Glass containers go underground: “more attractive and less noisy nuisance” (eclo)

Eclo has added eight new, underground glass containers. Four came to the parking lot of the cemetery on Kerkhofweg, four to the parking lot of the Sportpark.

Underground glass containers are not new. In the Sint-Jozef district and in Kerkstraat, near the youth center, they already know how they work. So now a new load has come. At the cemetery, new, underground containers replace the old, above-ground bottle banks at Galgenstraat and at Ovonde Bruggesteinweg. The glass container in Vrombautstraat will also disappear soon, there is now an alternative in Sportpark.

sound of falling glass

Environment Alderman Philipp Smet (CD&V) says, “With this investment, the city of eclo is taking a new step in making glass containers underground.” “Putting it underground reduces the sound of falling glass and also contributes to a more attractive streetscape. By the way, anyone who illegally dumps a glass bulb, whether underground or not, faces a gas fine.” takes the risk of.”

van de voestinplein

There were plans for a third underground glass container on the Gebroeders Van de Voesteinplein, also in the city of Ecklo, but there have been technical problems. Smet: “To place the containers underground, groundwater must be extracted (pumping water to lower groundwater levels locally, ed.). Because there is a known PFAS contamination at that site and contamination during extraction To prevent further spread, we will not work. We are now looking for an alternative location, so that a suitable solution can be offered there as well. Because in the long term, the intention is to take all the bottle banks in the city underground .