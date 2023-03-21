‘Glass Onion’: Could Benoit Blanc’s BOYFRIEND return in new sequels? Director responds!

In the plot of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery‘, we discover that Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is gay and lives with a partner named Philip, played by Hugh Grant.

In a brief scene, the character of grant answers the door when Ellen Brand (Janelle Monae) asks for Blanc’s help to unravel a personal case.

During an interview for the official website of Netflixthe director rian johnson it was asked whether Philip could have a bigger role in future sequels.

In response, Johnson did not rule out the idea, despite making some reservations about the possibility.

“We’ll see, because I feel like if that happens, it would be too late… I think it’s important to set barriers, and barrier with this franchise is not focusing on the detective’s personal life. The franchise is about the characters around it and mostly about solving the mysteries.”

He continued, teasing the audience at the end of his statement:

“It’s not about diving into who he is or where he comes from. He cannot be the protagonist of this. The detective is only interesting in terms of how essential he is to the mystery and the story we’re telling… But, I’m also a big liar… Let’s just say, if something makes me laugh, I will inevitably do it at some point.”

Remembering that the film accumulated 82.1 million of hours viewed in three days in the streaming giant’s catalog.

This mark places it as the sixth largest release in the history of the platform, in relation to English language productions – ‘Round 6‘ for example is in another list.

Just to give you an idea, just at the premiere, ‘Glass Onion‘ has amassed 35 million hours of views around the world. The film also topped the most popular lists in 93 countries, including Brazil.

We are then waiting for the next adventure of Benoit Blanc, a character played by Daniel Craig. So, have you watched the movie?

It is worth remembering that the Netflix disbursed more than $400 million to acquire the rights to produce the sequels to ‘Between Knives and Secrets‘, which was one of the big surprises of 2019, earning several nominations and awards on the festival circuit and setting the stage for a new universe of mystery.

The sequels will also bring back the writer and director rian johnson.

The film received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay and became one of last year’s most acclaimed works.

With a budget of just $40 millionthe film grossed more than US$300 million worldwide.