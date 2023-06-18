Glazed donut hair is the hottest hair trend of 2023





You’ve probably heard of glazed donut cheese at least once in the past year. Skin, nails… Our favorite style icon Hailey Bieber is the queen of glazed donuts and she started this whole trend. It really means that something is glazed – like eating a glazed doughnut. So when you think of skincare your skin should be glowing and shiny with all the oil gone, when you think of nails your nails should shine like never before and when it comes to hair you can almost guess Can But the point is, your hair is super shiny and it looks incredibly healthy.

What a wonderful trend, already.

Glazed donut hair is the cutest hair trend ever

The queen of glazed donut hair is undoubtedly Sofia Richie Gringe. It was at its height during her marriage; Look how beautiful and shiny her hair is. Also, her hair style looks beautiful even in ‘Aam Zindagi’. No fluff, lots of glitter, no unnatural colors… beautiful.

Listen to the latest episode of our podcast Sophie goes to an all-inclusive in Turkey and we discuss AI in conjunction with the dating world.

Our other GD queen Hailey is obviously doing great with her hair too. Sometime back she clipped her long hair with scissors and now it is healthier and shinier than ever. How beautiful?!!

How do you get such beautiful hair yourself?

Of course, it is important to wash your hair properly. Try not to wash it every day, preferably twice a week. Preferably wash your hair twice and then apply conditioner to the ends. Spray your hair with COLOR WOW Dream Coat Spray, blow-dry it and (if you have one) use your blow-dry brush to fluff your hair. If you need some extra shine, you can use hair oil, but only in the ends. Think about Gisu for example, they do the best work.