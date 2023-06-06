Expectations for The Flash are sky high and somewhat out of control. DC only, Warner Bros. Discovery and millions of fans around the world yearn for a solid hit, there’s a hint in the wind that better times are ahead after an uncertain decade, and so the film is tasked with not only tying a neat bow on the so-called “Snyderverse” . That we are now left behind, which is amazingly sad for some, but also to welcome us into a new, fresh future.

“Seal up the past, welcome the future, tell a unique and satisfying story and do it without too many words – please”. Ok, so an impossible task.

No doubt there will still be those who, after leaving Cinema Dark, will feel that The Flash was more successful at some of the tasks on the above checklist than others, but after seeing Andy Muschietti’s blockbuster in a few weeks, After what became clear to me first, The Flash is so close to nailing it all in one go that you almost have to love it for that reason. About.

OK, so Barry Allen has become more established as The Flash since the events of Justice League to explore the so-called “Speed ​​Force.” In fact, as hinted in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, he can now virtually time travel and reassure himself, despite Bruce Wayne’s warning words (last by Ben Affleck – RIP Batfleck) played) that changing the past will have dire consequences for the present, that he can save his mother who died tragically many years ago.

And it all turns into a veritable continuity mess, as he manages to not only change the past, but destroy multiple universes as well. Thus, he ends up in a dimension or timeline where Michael Keaton is Batman and Superman is Supergirl. It all quickly turns into one big, but relatively accurately told, pear-shaped mess of overlapping storylines that feels like a lot of screen testing, refined enough to keep you from turning into loads of garbage. Refined to entertain you can only be saved by soft, slow interpretation.

No, The Flash really works from a narrative perspective, telling a captivating tale about finding peace in the scars you’ve created as the years pass. Not every one of these intimate scenes work. The relationship between Barry and his mother is never really strong enough to carry an entire film, mainly due to an essential lack of chemistry between protagonists Ezra Miller and the mother, played by Maribel Verdu, and Kiersey. Iris West, played by Clemons, isn’t even special. exciting.

But there’s a way around it, because guess what? The Flash is one of the funniest superhero movies ever made – period. Ezra Miller gives a Deadpool-esque performance, with the actor mostly playing opposite a different version of himself, and it’s masterful in the strangest and most self-aware of ways. The jokes come down heavily on you, hitting you at an almost Mad Max-esque pace, and it works almost every time. The pace is fast, the transitions are clear and drastic, and once the movie gets underway, there’s a tight connective tissue between the comedy, fan service, and action. It’s a brutally honest popcorn movie that’s almost the opposite of the wider MCU trend.

It also means that The Flash doesn’t spend nearly as much time setting up a “new” DC movie universe as many people think. Sure, it touches on the multiverse more than the other projects, and there are fun throwbacks and cameo appearances here and there (including one from Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Nicolas F**king Cage), but the movie is more focused on adage that continuity. Saying goodbye to what we know and a quiet, well-crafted and almost self-contained story.

Make no mistake, Michael Keaton rocks, Michael Shannon is still cool as General Zod and Sasha Calle works well as Supergirl, or Kara Zor-El, but it’s Miller, it’s comedy And it’s the pacing that saves the day.

You can’t really watch The Flash without watching anything else from DC, and so this feels like a pretty substantial turn in tone and quality. It is also easy to recommend. Director Andy Muschietti was faced with an impossible task and he accomplished it.