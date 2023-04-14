Global Offensive and Dota 2 – PressPeru

ESL FACEIT Group (EFG), a leading esports and gaming entertainment company, and Acer announced that they are expanding their collaboration. For several years, EFG brands have been collaborating with Acer to encourage and promote esports and grow its global community. Past partnerships have already seen great brand exposure and many exciting activations during events like Intel® Extreme Masters, ESL One, and DreamLeague.

The new partnership will see Acer’s gaming brand Predator become the exclusive OEM partner for several of EFG’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) competitions, as well as EFG’s Dota 2 competitions, including the complete ESL Pro Tour for Dota 2. The collaboration covers:

§ Intel® Extreme Masters (IEM) Season 18, including events in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Dallas, Texas, United States; and Cologne, Germany; as well as IEM fall 2023.

§ ESL Challenger competitions held at DreamHack festivals in Europe, North America, and Oceania.

§ DreamLeague season 19 and 20 online.

§ ESL One competitions in 2023, including the ESL One Dota 2 Major in Berlin, Germany.

Together, EFG and Acer will continue to create activations during online broadcasts and in-person events, showcasing the next generation of games powered by Intel®, including the Predator Helios 16, Predator Helios 18, Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition, and all new laptops. Gaming Predator Helios Neo 16.

“EFG, Intel and Acer share a passion for advancing gaming and esports, and providing electrifying and unforgettable experiences to fans around the world,” said Bastian Veiser, Director of Partner Management at EFG. “Acer’s commitment to supporting major esports competitions is a testament to the company’s dedication to this ever-evolving industry. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and, as a result, strengthening the gaming and esports community.”

“Our partnership with Intel and EFG is a strong indication of our shared vision and passion to expand the gaming and esports industries to more countries around the world,” said Vincent Lin, associate vice president, global product planning and marketing, Acer Inc. “Its esports competitions are among the most anticipated, and Acer is excited to be a part of it with our latest Predator gaming laptops, supporting gamers within the growing esports community.”

Brazil in action

Created by Intel® and ESL FACEIT Group, the Intel® Extreme Masters will take place between April 17 and 23, with Furia and MiBR as Brazilian representatives. The tournament returns to Rio de Janeiro after the success of last year’s IEM Major, recognized as the greatest of all time by the organization, gathering more than 68,000 hours viewed, becoming the most watched in ESL and the third most viewed competition. greatest Counter Strike: Global Offensive game of all time. In 2022 it was the first time that the most important CS:GO tournament was held in Latin America. Brazil is the third largest CS:GO community in the world.

“The return of the IEM to Brazil in 2023 represents the success of the last edition. In addition to promoting the gamer market in the region, the competition had a direct impact on the local economy,” says Carlos Buarque, Intel Brazil’s marketing director. Esports fans who attended the 2022 Major in Rio de Janeiro spent $5.6 million on entertainment and $11 million on accommodation, according to a Nielsen survey. In total, the last IEM Rio generated US$40.4 million in economic value through fan participation.

Newzoo data for 2022 estimates that 640 million people will attend gamer competitions by 2025. As of last year, there were an estimated 3.1 billion gamers worldwide, with an expected increase of 12% by 2024.

For more information on CS:GO competitions, check out the IEM and ESL Challenger websites and follow ESL CS on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. you can get

additional information about Dota 2 competitions on the DreamLeague and ESL One websites, and follow ESL Dota 2 on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

