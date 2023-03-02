Global Offensive and you will have a hard time believing the reason

A skin of a weapon at the center of the controversy.

Counter Strike Global Offensive logo.

Being one of the most massive and veteran video games in the video game industry, anyone could think that Counter Strike: Global Offensive is already free of controversy, especially since the development team will already know how to act for each situation. However, nothing is further from reality, since it has been possible to see how recently it has been announced that Valve has removed a skin from a weapon due to accusations of stolen illustration.

It should be said that this type of skins are part of a trend among Counter Strike players, so that the community can create arts that end up in the game so that others can use them. However, the recent case of the popular game (which has a decade behind it), does not give rise to doubts for controversy.

The skin of a weapon has been to be an art stolen from a Youtuber

Be that as it may, the truth is that this controversy has occurred because an art of a dragon created by Vexx and brought to you by The Doodlebeing that the latter did not have the permission of the former, which has automatically made Valve replace the skin with another. In fact, as is usual in these cases, This controversy arose on social networkswhen he was accused of theft for this design, which, it must be added, has not been the only one that we have been able to see in the title.

For all these reasons, it seems that in this case Valve has acted quickly, while we are waiting for Soon a solution to these types of problems will be put in the community. In any case, you can take a look at the tweet below:

help… my art got stolen for a brand new skin on @CSGO 😶 https://t.co/lT8rxutonR — vexx.eth (@vexx_art) February 12, 2023

For the rest, remember that Counter Strike: Global Offensive is available for mobile devices, PC, PS3 and Xbox 360, being one of the most played titles.