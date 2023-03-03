Global Offensive breaks its record for concurrent players on Steam

Even after more than 20 years since its launch, Counter-Strike continues to make history. Last Saturday, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) reached 1,320,219 concurrent players on Steamthe highest number recorded since their arrival.

For several months, the game has reached the million concurrent player mark multiple times. But little by little, the players managed to get closer and surpass the previous record. In April 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, 1,305,714 players registered.

This great success that the game is having is not new. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most beloved games on Valve’s platform.and for the past six months, the game managed to register more than 1 million players almost every day.

And since October of last year, the average number of players online per day has also increased. That month, the average was 608 thousand players, but in the last 30 days an average of 757 thousand was registered. However, it must be taken into account that these last months were school and university vacations, etc. time when games tend to show an increase in the number of players.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a first-person shooter, released on August 21, 2012. It is the fourth installment in the franchise of the same name, which was originally released as a mod for Half-Life in 1999. Since then, the series has become one of the most popular and successful shooter franchises of all time.

Also, CS:GO is full of casual gamers and skin enthusiasts alike. This has made the game one of the most profitable franchises in the industry, specifically we can consider it as one of the most successful and enduring games in history.

Source: SteamDB