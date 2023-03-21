Global recorded music market grew 9%

The global market for recorded music grew by 9% last year, with subscription streaming being the main driver of this increase, according to the report by the International Federation of the Record Industry released this Tuesday.

In 2022, revenues from recorded music reached US$26.2 billion, an increase of 9% compared to 2021, show data released by the International Federation of the Record Industry (IFPI).

“The growth is due to several sources of revenue: once again there was an increase in revenue from streaming, physical formats, reproduction and synchronization rights, with only downloads and other digital ones registering a decrease in revenue “, the report reads, in which it is highlighted that “streaming by subscription was the main driver of growth”.

Subscription streaming increased by 10.3% in 2022, reaching €12.7 billion. Revenues from physical formats increased by 4% and those from reproduction rights by 8.6%, “returning to pre-pandemic levels”.

Total streaming (including subscription and advertising) represented, in 2022, 67% of recorded music revenues, up from 65% in the previous year.

At the end of 2022, 589 million users of paid streaming accounts were registered on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal, 66 million more than in the previous year.

The three artists who sold and profited the most, globally, in 2022 were the North American Taylor Swift, the South Koreans BTS and the Canadian Drake.

The top 10 artists who sold and profited the most last year also include the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny, the Canadian The Weeknd, the South Koreans Seventeen and Stray Kids, the British Harry Styles, the Taiwanese Jay Chou and the British Ed Sheeran .

The most streamed track last year was “As It Was” by Harry Styles.

“Heat waves” by Glass Animals and “Stay” by Kid Lacroi and Justin Bieber round out the top 3.