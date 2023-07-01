Global Top 40: BizaRap ranks 1st

The session that BizaRap made with Peso Pluma is now part 55, climbing to the first position of the Global Top 40.

This is the second time that BizaRap has managed to top the list. The collaboration with Quevedo, then season number 52, topped the chart for seven weeks the previous summer. The next collaboration was with Shakira, which charted at No. 3 earlier this year. Season 53 dropped out of the list this week, after 21 episodes. Bizarap manages to end Miley Cyrus’ triumphant journey. Flowers has topped the list for the past 21 weeks.

The peso pluma is incredibly popular. The Mexican rapper is now not only in first place; His collaboration with Yng Lvcas also managed to reach the top 10. The La Bebe remix climbed eight spots to number 7, making it the fastest climber on the list. Baby Don’t Hurt Me, a David Guetta collaboration with Koi Lere and Anne-Marie, doesn’t seem to be as successful as I’m Good (Blue). The remake of the hit Eiffel 65 is now on the list for 42 weeks and is at number 36. The remake of the Hitaway hit has dropped out of the top half of the list this week and has dropped the fastest by losing 11 spots.

The most successful on the list is Grupo Frontera from Texas. The six guys started making covers and their songs are rapidly rising to the top of the charts. They had their first success in October with No Se Va – En Vivo and are now ready for their fourth success with Fragile arriving at number 18. Grupo Frontera is also on the list this week with Un X100To, a collaboration with Bad Bunny. , That track climbed to No. 3 and is their first top 3 hit.

BTS is back with Take Two. The South Korean group released the track earlier this month to mark its 10th anniversary. BTS has now achieved 18 hits in the Global Top 40. On (2020), Dynamite (2020) and Butter (2021) were the three No. 1 hits in that row.

1 (3) BZRP Music Sessions Vol 55- Bizarre & Paso Pluma

8 (–) take two- bts

12 (–) Classy 101- Feed x Young Miko

18 (–) Fragile – Yahritza y Su Essensia x Grupo Frontera

32 (–) TQM- Fuerza Regida

(01/07/2023)

