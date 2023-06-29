Global Top 40: Top 2 for peso pluma

The collaboration between La Bebe, Ying Lavakas and Peso Pluma is the new No. 1 on the Global Top 40.

La Bebe’s remix pushes another Paso Pluma track from the top spot. BizaRap and Peso Pluma’s music session hit No. 1 last week, but that track is now falling. Ella Baila Sola, Peso Pluma’s collaboration with Eslabón Armado, climbed three places to number 2. Because the Un X100to remained at No. 3, the Peso Pluma missed out on a full podium. The Mexican singer and rapper is at numbers 1, 2 and 4 this week. This is the most successful week ever for Hassan Emilio Kabande Laiza, as he is called in everyday life.

We welcome three tracks into the Top 10 that weren’t there before. Behind Classy 101 (from Feed and Young Mikko) and Fragile (from Yahritza y Si Essentia and Grupo Frontera) we see that David Kushner managed to reach the top 10 in the tenth week. Daylight climbs from 11 to 9. Karol G and Shakira’s TQG is the last in that top 10. For the last three weeks, TQG is on the rise again. Previously, that collaboration charted at No. 4 for four weeks. There are now seven Spanish-language tracks in the top 10. Meanwhile the eighth is also on its way through TQM. The Fuerzo Regida track came in at number 13 last week and is now, with a jump of 19 places, the fastest climb.

In contrast, things are not going well for Post Malone Chemical. The track has been on the list for 11 weeks now. After spending 8 weeks in the top 10, Chemical dropped to number 13 last week. It has dropped a further 17 places this week and, at number 30, is the sharpest drop.

Taylor Swift announced a series of concerts last week. The American also immediately appears to benefit from his track. The only non-Spanish entry is Cruel Summer. Taylor already wrote that song in 2019 for her seventh studio album, Lover. It was supposed to become a single in 2020, but due to the Corona pandemic, he decided not to do so. However, Cruel Summer became Swifties’ favorite track. With all the focus on concerts, Taylor’s record company now decided to send Cruel Summer to US radio stations, making it the fifth single from the album Lover.

See the full Global Top 40 here.

