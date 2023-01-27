Global trends in the entertainment sector: what can we expect for 2023

During 2022 we incorporate words like “metaverse” and “big data” into our everyday language. However, there is still a long way to go, particularly in the entertainment sector. What technological changes can we expect this year.

More and more entertaining games

The iGaming sector is growing by leaps and bounds. In countries where gambling is legal we will see the top 10 casino games grow and grow non-stop. This sector is turning more and more to entertainment on different devices, with more and more use of technology to achieve this multiplatform service.

Regarding electronic games such as LoL, Dota 2 or Counter Strike: Global Offensive, industry rumors indicate that more and more creators are working to transfer games to the cloud, which will allow them to be downloaded. on any device and from anywhere.

In this way, eSports would have something in common with movie streaming services, such as Netflix. Each player would have a user where all their data is loaded. This would give you the ability to pick up your favorite games whenever you want from different devices. These services hosted in the cloud are still more of a project than a reality. Even so, there are several players in the sector that are behind this technological change.

PWA, a revolution in progress

Progressive Web Applications (PWA) are programs that are downloaded from the browser and help improve the systems of web pages that have a great development, such as those of games over the Internet.

In other words, these are web applications that behave like native apps, those of mobile devices. They use Internet technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to provide a user experience similar to that of a native application, such as offline access, push notifications, and access to system devices. That is, they have the benefits of an app without taking up so much space on the devices.

Currently thousands of web pages use them, mainly to be able to send notifications to users. It is a technology that is already available and that we will see expand even more throughout the current year.

The social video, on the rise

When we talk about “social video” we refer to the videos that are shared on social networks. This material may be created by individual users or by brands and organizations, and is shared via social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, among others.

In 2022 we saw how Instagram promoted the use of Reels for the viralization of content and the growth of user accounts. In addition to being an effort to recover the market share that TikTok is taking, it is a way of following the trend of social video.

The content is extremely diverse, from personal videos to entertainment videos, news, education and advertising. Social videos are a popular form of online content, as they offer an engaging and easy way for users to consume information, and can be shared and viewed by large numbers of people.

Artificial intelligence in the entertainment sector

In recent days we have seen the leap into the world of GPT Chat, the artificial intelligence platform that left everyone speechless. It broke a record that no one expected: in 5 days it reached one million users, surpassing all Silicon Valley companies.

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used in various ways in the entertainment sector. The first is personalized recommendations. Social media and video streaming services use AI algorithms to recommend personalized content to users based on their viewing history and preferences.

It is also possible to automatically create content with artificial intelligence, such as news videos and sports highlights, or to help artists create new music and designs. In the video game sector, it can also be used to generate virtual characters and animations with a human appearance, which can be used in video games, movies, etc.

In the marketing sector, artificial intelligence can be used to do audience analysis and thus obtain valuable information about the interests and preferences of your viewers. In addition, with this technology you can identify trends, flag popular content and help companies make strategic decisions about content and distribution.

Finally, AI can be used to automate tasks in entertainment production, such as video editing, visual effects creation, and sound mixing.

Augmented reality, what will be developed the most this year

Tech gurus warn that the development of virtual reality will not be as big this year, due to the financial problems that the big tech companies have faced this year. Still, we can expect some progress as Facebook (Meta), Google and Apple are working on building the metaverse and creating affordable devices to access it.

What probably has a more noticeable development is augmented reality. This technology consists of a combination of real scenarios, captured by a webcam, with virtual platforms.

An example of augmented reality is live online casinos. In them the bets are made through the internet but the object that produces the results of chance has a physical existence in a real casino. That is, the play of roulette, cards or dice is transmitted through streaming.

Many people choose the live online casino because it is the closest thing to being in a real casino. As the object that produces the random movement is physical, it gives a feeling of realism that goes down very well with many bettors. In addition, you can interact with the dealer, something impossible in 100% digital games.

In conclusion, augmented reality in entertainment serves to give a touch of realism to activities that are done digitally. Therefore, we will see its exponential growth in the coming years.

Further Reading Science and Technology ViewSonic adds the M2W LED projector to its line of lamp-free portable projectors

Font. Central American and Caribbean Digital Newspaper

Photo: Aditya Chinchure