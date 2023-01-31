Globant launches Valorant to deepen its presence in esports

After landing in the world of electronic sports, Globant launches its Valorant team with young female talents.

Globant announced his landing in Valorant with a roster 100% female, betting on egamers with the potential to develop as professionals, with the aim of reducing the gender gap in the scene. The team that will seek to reach the top will be coached by Gustavo Horie (Brazil) and will have the presence of:

– Antonella Giuliana “Reshi” Ciccone – Controller (Argentina)

– Azul Valentina “Azul” Ferraz Torres – Initiator (Argentina)

– Yasna Andrea “Lynn” Alfaro Aguirre – Duelist (Chile)

– Francisca “frantastic” Castillo Valenzuela – Sentinel (Chile)

– Florencia “Flossie” Gasparini – Initiator (Argentina)

“I thank Globant Emerald for the opportunity, I am very happy for the trust. I’ve worked with some of the girls on the team before and I know their potential. I promise a lot of commitment, I know that only hard work is the way to success and to reach our goals” said Gustavo Horie, coach from Globant Emerald Team.

Through his participation in the 2023 season of Game ChangersGlobant Emerald Team seeks to position itself in the regional competitive scene with the aim of contributing to the growth and development of the diversity of the esports in the region. GET’s landing in a new discipline like Valorant reinforces the company’s strategy of positioning itself strongly in the world of esports, complementing what has been achieved since 2021 with its foray into League of Legendswhere he managed to win an LVP and promote to LLA after defeating Furious Gaming. In turn, in March 2022 he announced the creation of Globant Emerald Academya team focused on helping lovers of esports to achieve their dream of being professionals and thus reduce the gender gap in the professional scene. In less than a year since its launch, the academy has already been able to encourage two of its top talents, Valuxitax and Lil Anitta, to be summoned by The Kings to be part of the main team that will participate in LVP Mexico.