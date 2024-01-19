Globe Soccer Awards 2024 | Cristiano Ronaldo makes unforgettable gesture of humility with Haaland amid Globe Soccer Awards

The awards are underway to recognize the best soccer players of 2023 and the awards ceremony took place this Friday, January 19. globe soccer awards Where? erling holland honored as player of the yearbut he was Cristiano Ronaldo Which caught everyone’s attention.

while ahead of Manchester City eventually recognized as ‘Player of the Year’ To Win Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup, The Portuguese also won the competition by winning three awards ‘Fans’ Favorite Player’, ‘Maradona Award for Best Scorer’ and ‘Best Player in the Middle East’.

But the highlight of the night came when it was announced Player of the Year with Haaland and CR7 as a finalist and Cristiano recognized the Norwegian’s performance when choosing the winner.

When the camera focused on two stars. The Portuguese made continuous signals pointing towards Holland This indicates that it must be Norwegian should have won the award And when the name was finally revealed, the Al Nassr striker agreed and praised the decision.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pep Guardiola hugging each other

Another highlight came when the winners of the various categories came on stage for photos, leaving a rarely seen image that showed the rivalry is in the past.

Cristiano RonaldoMet former Real Madrid player pep guardiolaManchester City’s current technical director who won the Strategist of the Year award and who hugged each other.

The two characters starred in one of the best-remembered rivalries in Spanish football, as while Cristiano shone with Madrid, Guardiola led one of the best teams in Barcelona’s history.



Cristiano Ronaldo with his award at the Globe Soccer Awards Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse

Globe Soccer Awards 2023 Winners

World’s best players – erling holland (Manchester City)

Best player in the world – Aitana Bonamati (Barcelona)

Best Coach – Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Best Emerging Player – Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Best Goalkeeper – Ederson (Manchester City)

Best Midfielder – Rodri (Manchester City)

Best Middle East Player – Cristiano Ronaldo (al nassar)

Best President – Khaldoon Al Mubarak (Manchester City)

Best Sporting Director – Cristiano Giuntoli (Juventus)

Best Agent – George Mendes

Best Men’s Club – Manchester City

Best Women’s Club – Barcelona

Best Club in the Middle East – Al Ahly

Fans’ favorite players- Cristiano Ronaldo

Maradona Award – Cristiano Ronaldo