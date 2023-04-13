Globo will show movies with Harrison Ford and Arnold Schwarzenegger over the weekend; see schedule

Another weekend arrives and, with it, the traditional I love cinema about the films that will be shown in the TV Globo. Among the bets on the schedule are Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Terminator 3 and Os Farofeiros.



As usual, you can check out all the highlights between the 7th and 9th of April.

SATURDAY SESSION – INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE (08/04 AT 2:10 PM)

In the third film of the franchise, archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) has access to a mysterious envelope that contains information about the location of the legendary Holy Grail, the chalice that Jesus Christ would have used in the Last Supper. When his father, professor Henry Jones (Sean Connery), is kidnapped by the Nazis, the adventurer embarks on a dangerous mission to save him and prevent the holy relic from falling into the wrong hands.

SUPERCINE – FIVE YEARS OF ENGAGEMENT (08/04 TO 01:05 AM)

In Five Years Engagement, Violet (Emily Blunt) and Tom (Jason Segel) live a beautiful love story. The only detail is that they never manage to set the wedding day. Every time they try, something happens and the ceremony has to be postponed. With that, more than four years of engagement have gone by, and the family has not stopped demanding a solution. Close to completing five years, everything is right for the long-awaited event, and now nothing can go wrong. Nothing at all?

MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE – THE FAROFEIROS (09/04 AT 12:30 PM)

Four co-workers plan to enjoy the long weekend at a beach house. But, getting there, they discover that they got into a tremendous robbery. To begin with, the destination is not Búzios, but Maringuaba; the rented dwelling is found to be falling apart, quite different from the promised; the beach is always full; and the confusions are innumerable. The cast is formed by Cacau Protásio, Paulinho Gogó, Danielle Winits and Antônio Fragoso.

MAJOR SUNDAY – QUEENS OF CRIME (09/04 AT 00:40)

New York, January 1978. Kathy (Melissa McCarthy), Ruby (Tiffany Haddish) and Claire (Elisabeth Moss) are married to Irish mobsters, who run the business in Hell’s Kitchen. When they are arrested by the police, the trio is at the mercy of Little Jackie (Myk Watford), the new boss of the place, who refuses to give them the money they need to support themselves.

With that, Kathy, Ruby and Claire decide to join forces to create their own “family”, offering support and protection to small local businesses. Over time, the power of women grows and starts not only bothering Little Jackie, but also attracting the attention of the Italian mafia.

CINEMAÇO – DEATH MACHINE 4 (09/04 AT 02:20 AM)

In Lethal Weapon 4, the Los Angeles police discover a gang that promotes the entry of Chinese into the US to be sold as slaves. Behind it is “Uncle Benny” (kim chan), a dangerous Chinatown gangster who, in fact, runs a gigantic counterfeiting Chinese currency scheme in order to free four major criminals – among them his own brother. Now, it’s up to officers Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson) and Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover) to stop the big boss from achieving his goal.

