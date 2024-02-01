Gmail and Yahoo changed the rules for companies, you should know so that you do not lose your account.

The requirements are for companies that handle high flows of emails on a daily basis. (pictorial image infobae)

Email is still the main means of communication for many companies and is widely used by people in the world, which is why cyber attacks are increasing rapidly in the world, especially in the corporate sector.

That’s why companies like Google and Yahoo want to protect users as they are going to launch new ways to check if an email is legitimate or not To avoid these attacks.

The new measures will start operating as early as 2024.

Starting from February 1, 2024, Senders or organizations that send more than 5,000 messages per day to Gmail accounts must meet the following requirements,

– Companies must implement two security methods on their web addresses (domains). The first, known as SPF (Sender Policy Framework), works as a specific guest list that specifies who is authorized to send email using the company’s domain.

The second, called DKIM (DomainKeys Identified Mail), serves as a unique digital seal that the company applies to its emails to verify their authenticity. Both systems are necessary to prevent cybercriminals from abusing a company’s domain to distribute deceptive emails.

– Check that the company’s Internet address (work area) and the address from which the messages are sent (i p) Must have some kind of valid ID in the domain name system (DNS) by Internet.

– use a technique called TLS (Transport Layer Security), which is like sending a letter in a protected envelope that can only be opened by the person to whom it is addressed, preventing others from intercepting and reading what is inside as the mail travels from one point to another. Helps prevent.

– It is important that emails sent by a company are not marked as spam. For this you can use a tool called postmaster equipment Which shows what percentage of your messages are being considered spam.

The goal is to keep this percentage below 0.10%, which will ensure that virtually all emails reach their destination correctly.

“If you send more than 5,000 emails per day, follow the guidelines in this article as much as possible before February 1, 2024., If you meet the sender’s requirements before the deadline, your email deliverability may improve,” Google advised.

Following the same line adopted by Google, Yahoo is taking important steps towards better email security.

The company has announced that starting in 2024, stricter authentication methods will be implemented to confirm the identity of email senders.

with this strategy Yahoo strives to effectively deal with the presence of harmful content and reduce the accumulation of spam email. (spam) and low relevance (greymail) that clutter inboxes, reducing their usefulness and efficiency.

These efforts shared by tech giants reinforce trust and quality in digital communications.

currently, Many people use two-factor authentication to ensure the security of their accounts., This practice is quite common and is one of the security recommendations of practically all platforms.

Two-factor authentication requires two elements to confirm a user’s identity before accessing an account, making it difficult for other unauthorized parties to enter and access personal information. These items are usually something the user knows (like a password) and something the user owns (like a code generated by an app on their phone).