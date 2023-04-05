Gnar’s custom skin to celebrate the premiere of the Super Mario movie

From time to time we find ourselves in front of custom skins in League of Legends that end up going viral on social media. Without going any further, there we have that Yasuo in a wheelchair and with I ne taking him down Summoner’s Rift. This time the protagonist is gnar and the idea is to remember the super mario bros movie It will hit theaters on April 5.

This custom skin has as name ‘Super Gnar Odyssey‘ and it has already gone viral on social networks, from Twitter to the subreddit from League of Legends. A complete video that shows us the appearance of the champion, the use of his different abilities and even the transformation into the Mega Gnar. All this is shown to us in the Spirit Blossom custom mapso we find ourselves in front of a game completely customized.

🚨 MARIO? WHAT MARIO? See custom skin for Gnar with the theme of Super Mario pic.twitter.com/6BE9S9HN3c — Ilha das Lendas 🏝️ (@ilhadaslendas) April 3, 2023

Super Mario becomes the protagonist with his custom skin for Gnar

As you can see in this video, while it is the small Gnar we can see Super Mario Bros. As soon as it transforms into Mega Gnar Bowser Appears, the villain of this video game saga and of the film that will soon be released in theaters. And the most fun thing is that all the skills receive new sound or visual effects, something that makes it unique.

The [Q] – boomerang throw the champion’s cap. We also find the jump of the [E], with which we hear the typical sound of the jump in the video game saga. New dialogues were also added to give Gnar that famous plumber touch. Lastly, when he hits an enemy for the third time with his basic attack, we hear the recognizable sound of Mario getting a coin.

The reality is that when he transforms into Bowser we hear less new interactions, something that has saddened the community a bit.

