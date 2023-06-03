Go! Terra will offer tourism studies in the next school year: “unique in the region” (Temse)

Geert van Kerkhove, director of Go! Terra in the Thames , © PVS

thames ,

From the next school year, go secondary! Terra is studying tourism in Thames. “We are always looking for new directions for our students. This direction makes us unique in this field, ”says director Geert Van Kerkhove.

peter van hecke

Students going to the second stage of secondary education can be prepared for the tourism sector from September. “We don’t try to fish in the same pond and offer the same curriculum as other schools,” says the director. “Tourism is non-existent anywhere and we have got the go-ahead from the government for this. The course is also in line with the municipality of Thames, which wants to profile itself more and more as a tourist destination.

multi day program

In second grade, youth will learn to organize small events and welcome people. “From third grade on, they learn to manage multi-day schedules in the right direction. We also want to give students an opportunity to do internships locally in the tourism sector,” says the director. “At the moment, we already have a lot of interest from our own students, but from the end of June we hope to attract interested parties from outside.”

