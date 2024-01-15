Goalless draw that tastes like defeat for Barcelona

Barcelona has to play its next final on Sunday athletic club For their match on matchday 27 of La Liga, at the San Mamés complex. The Kule team picked up momentum after the January crisis and won four of their last five matches, while the leaders: Real Madrid and girona They have stagnated a bit: the Whites have drawn three of their last five matches and the sensation of the tournament have lost two of their last three.

so a win bilbao Would represent reducing the gap to just six points real Madrid. However, the Basque team is not flaunting, it is in fifth place with 49 units. And he wants to maintain his current position in the Europa League.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona minute by minute: San Mamés’ excellent work and goals

Javi He has reiterated that the team will fight as long as they still have a chance and what seemed to be a lost cause can be resurfaced with a win this afternoon. Also, comeback duel against naples In the Champions League.

on behalf of lions Basque, it will be a complicated night, because they will not have their greatest reference, nico williamswho is serving a suspension after being sent off against Betis last week, where he is from Ernesto ValverdeComing from 3-1 down against, lost 3-1 Real daughters. However, they are coming off a spectacular win in the semi-finals copa del rey, Except for Atlético de Madrid, with the excellent participation of Iñaki and Nico Williams.

Although bilbao In the hunt for the Champions League positions, where it is just three points behind the Colchoneros and eight points behind barcelona,

For their part, Barcelona produced a brilliant performance last weekend to beat tough Getafe RafinhaWho scored one goal and one assist.