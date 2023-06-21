God freed Martin from a life of addiction and crime: “I have received new life and now see others come to faith”

Martin grew up in Losar and is now 56 years old. He is married to Bianca and they have a son and a grandson, Kevin and Noah. Martin says that the situation at his home was not so good: “My parents had little faith in it, although I was baptized as a child.” The mother was addicted to alcohol and drugs for a long time. 16 o’clockI Martin had committed his first heist after being tricked by the wrong friends. He continued to do so and was soon trapped. He states:

“I met my wife Bianca when I was 17, but shortly after that I was imprisoned again for eight months. Luckily, he continued to support me during that time and I am still grateful to him for that. I have never been exposed to drugs in this day and age of crime, until the last time I was incarcerated. I then came in contact with hard drugs (heroin). In Almelo the judge gave me thirty days, but I was released for want of space. I then went to Hengelo with another boy, as I had no shelter. On reaching there, he offered me heroin. I didn’t know what it was, but after two days I was addicted. This went on for about a year and then I got stuck again. That was my luck because that’s how I got rid of the addiction and I don’t think I would have been successful otherwise. Luckily, I never used heroin again after that. By the age of 19, I started smoking marijuana and after some time I started using coke as well. He was in phases of cocaine use and now I am six years away from that. Apart from this, I was also very addicted to gambling, which was also till the age of 35.I hinges.”

Arrested

“Since 2014, my income was from selling charas. It went really well until in January 2018 my and my son’s house was raided with an arrest team. My son and grandson were also present. Someone rang the doorbell at the front door, supposedly from Bol.com, and pulled me by my hair. Soon after, the arresting team arrived. It had a huge impact on us, but especially on our grandson who was two years old at the time. My wife, my son and I were arrested and my grandson was raised by his mother. Then we stayed in the detention centers for three days. After that we were released again, but by order of the mayor our house was locked. We then went with my son. We lost everything in our house, and worst of all, we couldn’t see our grandchildren for six months. Of course it had a huge impact, and then also a fine of about €80,000 on our heads from the UWV, housing and the judiciary.

A big article was published in the newspaper with the headline: ‘Grandfather is no longer working’. It had a picture of our son’s car with a big sticker on it: “Crime doesn’t pay.” Due to the arrest my wife lost her job from the company where she had worked for 26 years. I was not feeling well. I was in the hospital often: first with my pancreas, but I also had COPD, which got worse and worse from stage 1 to 2 and finally stage 3. My wife also had many physical and psychological complaints. (Article continues below image.)

remedial

“However, my wife Bianca became more and more interested in the faith through Kubilay Nijkamp’s live videos. Once she bumped into him at the supermarket, she prayed for his frozen shoulder and he prayed on the spot. Felt a lot of warmth in my shoulder and was able to move it better. I didn’t really believe it until I came to the hospital with my COPD. I was so bad. I didn’t have enough oxygen. The level was dangerously low and when Bianca was just home, she messaged Kubilay to see if he could pray for me.

Kubile then left a prayer and sent it to me via messenger. I heard that prayer and it was as if God had touched my chest. I felt hot on my chest. Kubilay was praying for 100% oxygen and recovery and to come out of my hospital. When Bianca came the next day, she did another test with me, and then the brother said: “This is not possible, the equipment is broken.” He went to get another piece of equipment, but it said the same thing: 100% oxygen (hallelujah!) That’s impossible for a COPD patient, but the next day I was allowed to go home.”

repentance and baptism

“I decided for myself: I have to do something about it. Then I believed. Then Kubilay and Sebastian came to our house for the Word of God and studied the Bible with us. Had to go to a vascular surgeon with this. He gave me blood thinners and said my arteries were closing. If that didn’t improve, my lower left leg would have to be amputated. Kubilay and Sebastian put their hands on me and my prayed for and again God healed me. Of course we wanted to be baptized then and it happened on 03-03-2022 in Hulsbeek.”

new life

“A lot has changed since then, for my wife Bianca too. I’m off drugs, I have peace and quiet, we have a new family and most importantly our sins are forgiven and We have got a new life. God has given us kindness to help other people. We spread the gospel and see people come to faith. We see God’s mighty work in our lives and that is our good. He cares. We cast all our worries with God and we thank Him every day. What God has done for us, He wants to do for everyone. Jesus died for our sins! Believe and repent And get baptized. Trust God and do what the Bible says, and mighty things will happen.”