GODSENT announces its quintet to return to CS: GO

One of the most outstanding rumors in the holidays of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is officially revealed. the swedish organization GODSENT returns to CS:GO and he does it by the hand of a quintet typical of his country. After 7 months of inactivity, GODSENT returns to form a CS:GO squad but this time go back to the origins swedes. The team had run out of players in June 2022 after the departure of the Brazilian squad for 00Nation. Now with the Swedish-Spanish Nicolas Gonzalez Zamora «plopsky» as a star, GODSENT is ready to return to competitions.

I was already announcing it Heatonhistoric CS 1.6 player and one of the co-owners, GODSENT is back with a Swedish quintet. The God’s Eye team will return to the servers in 2023 and will seek to return to the CS: GO elite with swedish talent. Within his squad we find different prominent names in recent years. being the first one plopskywho came out of Ninjas in Pajamas in the middle of 2022. Another standout is the young IGL from NiP academy, Erik Gustafsson «ztr«, who will be the singing voice of the team. Finally, they close the roster three pieces that have stood out within the level 2 of CS:GO in the last few months. These are draken and RuStY from coming from Into The Breach and joel coming from the team Mountain.

The main objective of this lineup is not to win big titles or to be among the best in the world. As he has told Heaton this team will be the beginning of the project for to put the CS of Sweden back at the top. That is why for the role of coach GODSENT has opted for another historical one. Golden will be the coach of the Swedish team after his previous stint with Swedish teams like Fnatic and Savage. This way, GODSENT will seek to gain a foothold again among the great CS:GO teams. Mainly by the hand of historians in charge of the organization and the following roster: