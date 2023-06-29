Criticism after New York trip



Goedel Likens, Open VLD politician

Open worlder Goedel Likens (60) may be reprimanded by the chamber. The MP is said to have made a business trip to New York on his own. More specifically, he is being criticized for late filing of expenses incurred by him. This is about 2,995.76 euros that was for an air ticket to attend the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. The politician strongly denies that she organized the yatra of her own free will. The trip itself was traditional and completely legitimate.

Criticized for anti-Semitic statements



yes american rapper

Less legitimate are the actions of American rapper Kanye West, who is now (46). He is accused of anti-Semitism towards his former business partner and friend Alex Klein. The two collaborated on Stem Player, a remixing device and streaming platform that West used in the production of his records. Dondo 2. Klein ended their collaboration after the rapper publicly glorified Hitler, among other things. West would get angry and say that his partner was just like other Jews.

Could be the most expensive midfielder of all time



Declan Rice, English-Irish footballer

Declan Rice (24) could possibly become the most expensive midfielder ever. The West Ham man has been on the radar of several top clubs for some time now. Both Arsenal and Manchester City have already shown solid interest. Arsenal, number 2 in the Premier League this season, have made an offer of €122 million. He would have a transfer fee of 116 million euros with 6 million euros in bonuses. The question is whether the Hammers still want to let go of their Anglo-Irish goldcrest. After all, it’s Manchester City’s turn.