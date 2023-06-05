Goedele Liekens (Open VLD) wants to suspend development aid to Uganda immediately after new anti-gay law

MP Goedel Liekens (OpenVLD) demanded the immediate suspension of development aid to Uganda. According to him, the approval of controversial anti-gay laws in the African country cannot be without consequences. These laws are also unacceptable to CD&V, but the party believes that our country should continue to invest.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has passed a law which is one of the strongest anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. In a response, the Netherlands has already announced that it will reduce its cooperation with Uganda.

“Practice what you preach and suspend development aid immediately and until further notice. We cannot continue to support regimes that kill people for the love of them. As liberals, we are there to draw the line”, replied Lykens, also a member of parliament from coalition partner Open VLD.

“Many Bridges Too Far”

“Uganda is a partner country of Belgium and the sixth largest net recipient of development aid. What we see today is unacceptable and cannot be without consequences,” he continues. “Civil rights already weren’t doing much good, but this further criminalization of homosexuality, up to and including the death penalty, is not one but many bridges too far.”

The new Ugandan laws are also unacceptable to Else Van Hoof (CD&V), chair of the parliamentary committee on foreign relations, and Belgium should strongly condemn them in our contacts with the Ugandan authorities. According to van Hoof, however, stalling development cooperation works against the grain. That money should be used to protect human rights and vital society.